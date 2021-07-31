Amazon Has Over 9,000 Deals This Weekend — From Apple AirPods on Sale to $80 Bissell Vacuums
If you're in the mood to do a little shopping this weekend, you're in luck because there are over 9,000 deals happening at Amazon this weekend.
From Apple AirPods to Dickies T-shirts, there are markdowns galore in Amazon's deal hub (also known as its Gold Box). While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 70 percent off all kinds of home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and electronic items. Below are some of the best sales to shop, including savings on Revlon One-Step hair dryers, GermGuardian air purifiers, Bissell vacuum cleaners, and more.
Best Amazon Deals
- California Design Den Cotton 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set, $40.79 (orig. $47.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- ChefSofi Cheese Board Charcuterie Serving Set, $39.86 (orig. $74.99)
- Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Lunch Box, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Dickies Men's Heavyweight Crew-Neck T-Shirt, $10.99 (orig. $20)
- GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifier, $74.99 with coupon (orig. $84.99)
- Top Finel Throw Pillow Cover Set, $12.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159)
- Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
Amazon's slew of new sales include discounts on tons of popular products that have earned impressive ratings from reviewers. Case in point: California Design Den's now-$40 cotton sheets, which are Amazon's best-selling sheet set overall. The assortment comes in 30 colors and prints, including classic white and pretty paisley. And they've earned over 33,000 five-star ratings from owners who rave about their durability, soft, comfortable feel, and overall value. If you're looking for "crisp yet comfortable sheets," give these a try.
Another hit with shoppers, Bissell's Cleanview upright vacuum, is marked down this weekend. The bagless cleaner is Amazon's second top-selling vacuum, earning over 16,000 five-star ratings. Owners love its strong suction and lightweight feel, and they also appreciate its pet hair cleaning power. Reviewers call it "surprisingly good" and an "excellent buy."
There are thousands of additional sales to explore through Amazon's deal section. Top-rated, name brand products are likely to move fast and some of these savings will likely expire before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab what you want now — before the prices go back up.
