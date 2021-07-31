Amazon Has Over 9,000 Deals This Weekend — From Apple AirPods on Sale to $80 Bissell Vacuums

Amazon's slew of new sales include discounts on tons of popular products that have earned impressive ratings from reviewers. Case in point: California Design Den's now-$40 cotton sheets, which are Amazon's best-selling sheet set overall. The assortment comes in 30 colors and prints, including classic white and pretty paisley. And they've earned over 33,000 five-star ratings from owners who rave about their durability, soft, comfortable feel, and overall value. If you're looking for "crisp yet comfortable sheets," give these a try.