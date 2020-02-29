The 20 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including the Newly Restocked Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Image zoom

Amazon’s latest batch of deals are here and, fair warning, you’re about to experience some serious shopping temptation — they’re simply too good to pass up.

This weekend, shoppers can save on all kinds of tech, electronic, home, kitchen, beauty, and fashion best-sellers across Amazon. Rather than sorting through the retailer’s massive Gold Box page, which currently features over 1,000 deals, we rounded up some of the best right here, including up to 50 percent off hot items like Apple AirPods, Revlon’s One-Step Hair Styler, Dyson’s Cyclone V10 vacuum, and more.

The 20 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now

It’s an excellent time to save on kitchen gadgets thanks to deals on wildly popular home goods like Dash’s mini waffle maker, which is marked down to just $10, plus Lodge’s top-rated cast iron skillet and Brita’s top-rated pitcher and filter. Higher-end appliances like Keurig’s coffee maker and versatile Nespresso coffee and espresso machines are also discounted right now.

Shoppers in need of new sneakers should check out Amazon’s many shoe sales, including deals on the Adidas Grand Court sneakers for women (the men’s version is also on sale!) and New Balance’s Fresh Foam kicks for women and running shoes for men.

Plus, there are currently a slew of savings to score on electronics and tech — namely Apple’s AirPods, the customer-loved Roomba 614 robot vacuum, and Amazon’s insanely popular Fire TV stick streaming device, which is an impressive 50 percent off. Check out the rest of our curated deals list below, or shop them all over on the retailer’s listing of Today’s Deals. Just be sure to grab what you want now — these sales are likely to sell out before the weekend is over.

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $14.88 (orig. $26.68); amazon.com

Buy It! Mueller Vegetable Chopper Pro, $20.97 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $24.99 with promo code 4KFIRETV (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Brita Grand Pitcher, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Duvet Insert, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneakers, from $27 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $27.97 (orig. $36.06); amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance Women’s Arishi Fresh Foam Running Sneakers, 42.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $56.89 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $66.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $84.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Buy It! JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $149); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $119.97 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $135.99 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods, $139 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $224 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Latest Model), $329.99 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

