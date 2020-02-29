The 20 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including the Newly Restocked Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer
Score discounts on Apple AirPods and Dyson vacuums during this Leap Year sale
Amazon’s latest batch of deals are here and, fair warning, you’re about to experience some serious shopping temptation — they’re simply too good to pass up.
This weekend, shoppers can save on all kinds of tech, electronic, home, kitchen, beauty, and fashion best-sellers across Amazon. Rather than sorting through the retailer’s massive Gold Box page, which currently features over 1,000 deals, we rounded up some of the best right here, including up to 50 percent off hot items like Apple AirPods, Revlon’s One-Step Hair Styler, Dyson’s Cyclone V10 vacuum, and more.
The 20 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $14.88 (orig. $26.68)
- Mueller Vegetable Chopper Pro, $20.97 (orig. $29.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $24.99 with promo code 4KFIRETV (orig. $49.99)
- Brita Grand Pitcher, $25.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Duvet Insert, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneakers, from $27 (orig. $65)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $27.97 (orig. $36.06)
- New Balance Women’s Arishi Fresh Foam Running Sneakers, 42.95 (orig. $69.95)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $56.89 (orig. $59.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $66.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $84.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $129)
- JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $149)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $119.97 (orig. $129.99)
- Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $135.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods, $139 (orig. $159)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $224 (orig. $249.99)
- Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Latest Model), $329.99 (orig. $429)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $599.99)
It’s an excellent time to save on kitchen gadgets thanks to deals on wildly popular home goods like Dash’s mini waffle maker, which is marked down to just $10, plus Lodge’s top-rated cast iron skillet and Brita’s top-rated pitcher and filter. Higher-end appliances like Keurig’s coffee maker and versatile Nespresso coffee and espresso machines are also discounted right now.
Shoppers in need of new sneakers should check out Amazon’s many shoe sales, including deals on the Adidas Grand Court sneakers for women (the men’s version is also on sale!) and New Balance’s Fresh Foam kicks for women and running shoes for men.
Plus, there are currently a slew of savings to score on electronics and tech — namely Apple’s AirPods, the customer-loved Roomba 614 robot vacuum, and Amazon’s insanely popular Fire TV stick streaming device, which is an impressive 50 percent off. Check out the rest of our curated deals list below, or shop them all over on the retailer’s listing of Today’s Deals. Just be sure to grab what you want now — these sales are likely to sell out before the weekend is over.
