10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend
The unofficial start of summer is just a week away, and thankfully, Amazon has tons of summertime must-haves going for $10 or less.
In addition to its many early Memorial Day sales, Amazon has some incredible deals on warm-weather clothing and accessories, grilling gear, sun protection, and other handy items you'll use all summer. While some are on sale or come with special coupon offers, almost all of these bargains are going for under $10 — even at full price.
Under-$10 Amazon Deals
- Magnetic Self-Sealing Screen Door, $9.59
- Lullaby Women’s Packable Roll-Up Straw Visor, $9.20 (orig. $15.99)
- Hanes Women’s Jersey Short, $6.96 (orig. $10)
- Meat Smoking Guide Cheat Sheet, $7.99
- Gelante Adjustable Cotton Baseball Cap, $7.99
- Joopin Polarized Semi-Rimless Sunglasses, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
- ThermoPro Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
- Burt’s Bees 100% Natural SPF 15 Lip Balm Set, $7.11
- Ajmyonsp Campfire Skewer Roasting Sticks Five-Pack, $8.48 (orig. $9.98)
- Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $7.99
If you're eager to fire up the grill, stock up on the right tools. Cooks can ensure this summer is their best grilling season yet with reviewer-loved finds, including meat thermometers and skewer sets that both have thousands of five-star ratings. And barbecue lovers should snag the $8 meat-smoking magnetic cheat sheet that easily attaches to smokers and grills. Just like the now-viral magnetic Instant Pot and air fryer cheat sheets, this simple guide makes it easy to prepare your favorite foods. The magnet has earned over 4,400 five-star ratings, and shoppers call it a "must-have for any barbecue enthusiast."
There are also several under-$10 fashion finds hiding on Amazon, like packable visors that easily roll up to fit into suitcases and bags, stylish sunglasses for men and women, and versatile baseball caps that are adjustable and come in dozens of colors and prints. And if there's one accessory everyone needs this summer, it's a waterproof phone pouch for protecting your most-used device during beach trips, pool days, and hiking adventures. Shoppers can snag this popular set with 2,500 perfect ratings for just $8, which breaks down to $4 apiece.
These Amazon sales are just a small sampling of the many deals happening this weekend. Start with our curated shopping list below, then head to Amazon's Spring Into Summer event to score even more savings ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Buy It! Magnetic Self-Sealing Screen Door, $9.59; amazon.com
Buy It! Lullaby Women's Packable Roll-Up Straw Visor, $9.20 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Women's Jersey Short, $6.96 (orig. $10); amazon.com
Buy It! Meat Smoking Guide Cheat Sheet, $7.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Gelante Adjustable Cotton Baseball Cap, $7.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Joopin Polarized Semi-Rimless Sunglasses, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! ThermoPro Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Burt's Bees 100% Natural SPF 15 Lip Balm Set, $7.11; amazon.com
Buy It! Ajmyonsp Campfire Skewer Roasting Sticks Five-Pack, $8.48 (orig. $9.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $7.99; amazon.com