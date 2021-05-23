10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

If you're eager to fire up the grill, stock up on the right tools. Cooks can ensure this summer is their best grilling season yet with reviewer-loved finds, including meat thermometers and skewer sets that both have thousands of five-star ratings. And barbecue lovers should snag the $8 meat-smoking magnetic cheat sheet that easily attaches to smokers and grills. Just like the now-viral magnetic Instant Pot and air fryer cheat sheets, this simple guide makes it easy to prepare your favorite foods. The magnet has earned over 4,400 five-star ratings, and shoppers call it a "must-have for any barbecue enthusiast."