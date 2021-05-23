10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

Including comfy Hanes shorts, grilling tools, waterproof phone pouches, and more summer essentials
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
May 23, 2021 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The unofficial start of summer is just a week away, and thankfully, Amazon has tons of summertime must-haves going for $10 or less. 

In addition to its many early Memorial Day sales, Amazon has some incredible deals on warm-weather clothing and accessories, grilling gear, sun protection, and other handy items you'll use all summer. While some are on sale or come with special coupon offers, almost all of these bargains are going for under $10 — even at full price.

Under-$10 Amazon Deals

If you're eager to fire up the grill, stock up on the right tools. Cooks can ensure this summer is their best grilling season yet with reviewer-loved finds, including meat thermometers and skewer sets that both have thousands of five-star ratings. And barbecue lovers should snag the $8 meat-smoking magnetic cheat sheet that easily attaches to smokers and grills. Just like the now-viral magnetic Instant Pot and air fryer cheat sheets, this simple guide makes it easy to prepare your favorite foods. The magnet has earned over 4,400 five-star ratings, and shoppers call it a "must-have for any barbecue enthusiast."

There are also several under-$10 fashion finds hiding on Amazon, like packable visors that easily roll up to fit into suitcases and bags, stylish sunglasses for men and women, and versatile baseball caps that are adjustable and come in dozens of colors and prints. And if there's one accessory everyone needs this summer, it's a waterproof phone pouch for protecting your most-used device during beach trips, pool days, and hiking adventures. Shoppers can snag this popular set with 2,500 perfect ratings for just $8, which breaks down to $4 apiece.

These Amazon sales are just a small sampling of the many deals happening this weekend. Start with our curated shopping list below, then head to Amazon's Spring Into Summer event to score even more savings ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Magnetic Self-Sealing Screen Door, $9.59; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lullaby Women's Packable Roll-Up Straw Visor, $9.20 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Jersey Short, $6.96 (orig. $10); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Meat Smoking Guide Cheat Sheet, $7.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gelante Adjustable Cotton Baseball Cap, $7.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Joopin Polarized Semi-Rimless Sunglasses, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! ThermoPro Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Burt's Bees 100% Natural SPF 15 Lip Balm Set, $7.11; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ajmyonsp Campfire Skewer Roasting Sticks Five-Pack, $8.48 (orig. $9.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $7.99; amazon.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com