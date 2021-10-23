10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend
You don't have to spend more than $10 to indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend.
Amazon's Gold Box deals hub currently houses over 10,000 markdowns, including many that are going for $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get Maybelline eyeshadow palettes, Kasa smart plugs, Bio-Oil skincare oil, The Pink Stuff cleaner, and more for up to 46 percent off.
Under-$10 Amazon Deals
- Maybelline New York the 24k Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $6.97 (orig. $9.99)
- Kasa Smart HS103 Smart Plug, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- Newgo Cooling Eye Mask, $7.28 with coupon (orig. $8.99)
- Tough Headwear Knit Beanie Hat, $7.95 (orig. $15.95)
- Piochoo Dual Brush Marker Set, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $16.99)
- The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray, $6.80 with Prime (orig. $9.99)
- HBServices Self-Watering High Drainage Planter, $9.97 (orig. $12.99)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $7.58 with coupon (orig. $11.99)
- Nulaxy Foldable Cell Phone Stand, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Holikme Drill Scrubber Brush Set, $8.95 (orig. $11.99)
Many of the on-sale items, like Bio-Oil's skincare serum, come with not one, but two discounts. The wildly popular skincare oil currently features a 15 percent off coupon, which can be applied on top of its sale price when you subscribe, bringing the price down to $7.58. The body and facial oil has earned over 79,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it for improving the look of scars and stretch marks, eliminating dark spots, and hydrating dry skin. Even reviewers with sensitivities call it their "go-to skin treatment."
Another reviewer favorite, Holikme's brush set, is going for less than $10. The drill attachments have received 31,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who rave about their cleaning power, durability, and overall value. Each scrubber attaches to an electric drill, allowing users to clean dirt, stains, and grime clinging to your stovetop, shower, sink, and other surfaces. The time-saving cleaners are nothing short of amazing, according to reviewers. One even called the set their "best purchase ever."
Amazon deals tend to move fast, so if you see something you want that's on sale, you better snag it while you can. Popular items tend to run out of stock when discounted and sales typically don't last long. But here's the good news: Amazon's deal section is refreshed daily, so there's always an array of sales to explore. Start with this curated shopping list below or head over to the retailer's Gold Box to find more.
Buy It! Maybelline New York the 24k Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $6.97 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kasa Smart HS103 Smart Plug, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Newgo Cooling Eye Mask, $7.28 with coupon (orig. $8.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tough Headwear Knit Beanie Hat, $7.95 (orig. $15.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Piochoo Dual Brush Marker Set, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray, $6.80 with Prime (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! HBServices Self-Watering High Drainage Planter, $9.97 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $7.58 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nulaxy Foldable Cell Phone Stand, $9.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Holikme Drill Scrubber Brush Set, $8.95 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
- This Hidden Amazon Section Is Packed with Rustic Decor That Will Turn Your Home Into a Cozy Cabin
- 10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend
- Amazon Dropped a Huge Home Gift Guide — and We Found 20 Can't-Go-Wrong Presents Starting at $10
- People Say This Steam Cleaner 'Cleaned a Year's Worth of Foot Traffic' — and It's on Sale