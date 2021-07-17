Shop

10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

Including Kasa smart plugs, Hanes bras, and Maybelline eyeshadow palettes
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
July 17, 2021 07:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Whether you need to stock up on essentials or you're just in the mood to treat yourself, there are plenty of deals to score this weekend

Amazon released over 1,000 new markdowns, including these $10-and-under sales on reviewer-loved products. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 70 percent off popular products, like top-rated Kasa Smart Plugs, Wag dog treats, Maybelline eyeshadow palettes, lightweight Hanes bras, and more. 

Under-$10 Amazon Deals

One of the most impressive deals applies to Kasa's mini smart plug, which is 57 percent off. The WiFi outlet, which is compatible with Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled products, has received over 18,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love the smart plug's compact design and easy setup over other ones on the market. And considering that it typically goes for $23, this $10 deal is worth taking advantage of — especially if you want to outfit your home with several of these handy gadgets. 

Olebr's three-in-one charging dock is another shopper-loved find that's currently on sale. The best-selling charging station also comes with impressive savings: It's now 70 percent off. The charger, which is compatible with Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPhones, has earned over 6,000 perfect ratings, and owners love its sleek look, space-saving design, and overall value.  

Amazon's deals hub features the full assortment of markdowns, but if the massive section feels a bit overwhelming, start with our curated list of under-$10 items below. These savings may expire or sell out before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab what you want before the prices go back up and sought-after products run out of stock.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! WAG Turkey Jerky Dog Treats, $4.79 (orig. $7.53); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Olebr AirPods, iPhone, Apple Watch Charging Stand, $9.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ouddy Ice Pop Molds Set, $7.64 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ysagi Reversible Desk Mat Mouse Pad, $8.49 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $8.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Aen Art Dual Brush Marker Pens Set, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's X-Temp ComfortFlex Bra Set, $9.55 (orig. $13); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug, $9.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Clifton Heritage Slim Card Holder Wallet, $7.64 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! KuaiLu Leather Flip Flop Sandals, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com