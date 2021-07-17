10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

One of the most impressive deals applies to Kasa's mini smart plug, which is 57 percent off. The WiFi outlet, which is compatible with Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled products, has received over 18,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love the smart plug's compact design and easy setup over other ones on the market. And considering that it typically goes for $23, this $10 deal is worth taking advantage of — especially if you want to outfit your home with several of these handy gadgets.