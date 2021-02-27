Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for $10 and Under This Weekend

Attention shoppers! The weekend is here, bringing several new sales and Amazon's latest deals.

Amazon's deals hub (also known as its Goldbox) is packed with over 1,000 markdowns right now, including these cheap finds. For a limited time, shoppers can get beauty products, electronics and gadgets, home goods, and even some Disney gear on sale for $10 and under.

$10 and Under Amazon Deals

Several popular beauty and skincare products are going for special prices this weekend. Burt's Bees' best-selling lip balm, which has earned over 54,000 five-star ratings, is marked down — and you can even score an additional $5 off when you purchase $20 worth of the chapstick. Neutrogena's popular makeup remover wipes are also discounted. The individually packaged towelettes have over 15,000 perfect ratings, and they're great for on-the-go use.

Disney fans can scoop up marked down Mickey Mouse apparel, including colorful socks and face masks. In fact, Amazon discounted several sets of reusable face masks featuring cute prints and characters. Designs inspired by Star Wars, Frozen, Marvel, Minnie Mouse, and Disney's array of princesses are also just $10 now.

Shoppers can snag two handy tech finds — a reviewer-loved car charger and a colorful AirPods case — for cheap. It's a great time to outfit your car with an electronics charger, and Anker's dual USB option, which is Amazon's best-selling one overall, comes with the approval of over 22,000 reviewers who gave it a five-star rating. And anyone who owns a set of Apple's wildly popular AirPods should check out the deal on Hamile's popular silicone case, which is now 50 percent off and comes in 27 colors. Thanks to its keychain attachment, you'll be able to attach your earbuds to purses, backpacks, and keys, so they're always on hand.

There are tons of cheap under-$10 deals in Amazon's Goldbox, plus many others if you're willing to spend a bit more. Browse the complete assortment or start with our curated shopping list, below. There are savings galore!

