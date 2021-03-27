10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

Get ready to fill both your shopping cart and Easter basket with affordable goodies just in time for the holiday.
There are under-$10 deals and cheap steals hiding all over Amazon this weekend, including Easter basket stuffers and gifts for kids and adults. While some of these fun finds are going for $10 or less all the time (like reviewer-loved Disney face masks and AirPods cases), many are marked down for a limited time.
It's not too late to grab some Easter goodies — especially if you're a Prime member (though anyone can get in on free and fast shipping by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial). Last-minute shoppers can still get festive candy, like M&M's pastel chocolate treats, delivered in time for the holiday. And while everything from our curated shopping list makes for a great Easter gift, kids will especially love the $10 sidewalk chalk set, while teens are sure to appreciate R-Fun's colorful AirPods case and keychain with more than 48,000 five-star ratings.
With warmer weather on the way, now's the time to get a fresh pair of sandals. No matter what you're up to this spring and summer, you'll find endless occasions to slip into these under-$10 strappy slides that come in four shades. Reviewers love their basic look, soft materials, and comfortable feel.
Fellow shoppers also rave about the now-$9 slim wallet from FurArt. Despite its cheap price point, owners call it a "quality product" and "great little wallet." The sleek piece comes in 35 colors, features eight pockets, and has over 17,000 five-star ratings. With so many hues to choose from, it's a great Easter gift for men, women, teens, and even older kids who carry around school IDs and library cards.
If you're looking for even more markdowns or Easter gift ideas, there are over 1,000 sales in Amazon's deal hub right now. Fill your cart and get your holiday shopping done this weekend to ensure your festive finds arrive in time.
