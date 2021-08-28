10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

Those eagerly awaiting the official arrival of fall can get their home ready early with discounted decor. Amazon is packed with fall accents under $30, but shoppers looking to spend even less can snag festive pieces, like a pumpkin garden flag for their yard or porch. Cute coffee cups, like this Hello Pumpkin mug, are another affordable idea that you'll enjoy every day. The now-$10 find is pretty enough to leave out on display, and they also make for a great little gift.