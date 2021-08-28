10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend
There are plenty of sales to shop from the comfort of your couch this weekend, including deals on fun Disney gear, top-rated activewear, and even celebrity-loved face masks. But if you're shopping on a budget, check out these under-$10 Amazon deals first.
Amazon's massive deals hub features over 10,000 markdowns right now, including many that are $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 46 percent off these popular beauty products, stylish accessories, smart home gadgets, and fall home decor. And Prime members are in luck because in some cases, they can score exclusive discounts.
Under-$10 Amazon Deals
- Hello Pumpkin Ceramic Coffee Mug, $9.99 (orig. $12.59)
- ABG Accessories Kids' Reusable Face Mask Set, $6.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99)
- ZSCM Dual Tip Marker Set, $7.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Crowned Beauty Fall Welcome Garden Flag, $8.99 with Prime (orig. $9.99)
- Rinhoo Large Initial Necklace, $8.09 with Prime (orig. $8.99)
- Clifton Heritage Card Holder Wallet, $7.64 (orig. $8.99)
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6.34 (orig. $8.99)
- Olay Active Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer, $5.87 (orig. $7.19)
Those eagerly awaiting the official arrival of fall can get their home ready early with discounted decor. Amazon is packed with fall accents under $30, but shoppers looking to spend even less can snag festive pieces, like a pumpkin garden flag for their yard or porch. Cute coffee cups, like this Hello Pumpkin mug, are another affordable idea that you'll enjoy every day. The now-$10 find is pretty enough to leave out on display, and they also make for a great little gift.
Shoppers gearing up for back-to-school season can save on all kinds of supplies, like these dual-tip markers with 4,000 five-star ratings. Owners say they're great for kids' schoolwork and projects, but that grownups love them for crafting, journaling, and doodling, too. One of Amazon's best-selling kids' face mask sets is also going for under $10, making it a great time to replenish your family's assortment in time for the start of school.
This small sampling of under-$10 deals is just the start. Shoppers can browse the full assortment through Amazon's sale section, and members can find even more exclusive offers through the retailer's Just for Prime hub. These savings may expire before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab your must-haves soon.
