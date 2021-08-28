Shop

10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend

Including Olay face cream, Kasa smart plugs, and kids’ face masks
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
August 28, 2021 08:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are plenty of sales to shop from the comfort of your couch this weekend, including deals on fun Disney gear, top-rated activewear, and even celebrity-loved face masks. But if you're shopping on a budget, check out these under-$10 Amazon deals first.   

Amazon's massive deals hub features over 10,000 markdowns right now, including many that are $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 46 percent off these popular beauty products, stylish accessories, smart home gadgets, and fall home decor. And Prime members are in luck because in some cases, they can score exclusive discounts. 

Under-$10 Amazon Deals

Those eagerly awaiting the official arrival of fall can get their home ready early with discounted decor. Amazon is packed with fall accents under $30, but shoppers looking to spend even less can snag festive pieces, like a pumpkin garden flag for their yard or porch. Cute coffee cups, like this Hello Pumpkin mug, are another affordable idea that you'll enjoy every day. The now-$10 find is pretty enough to leave out on display, and they also make for a great little gift. 

Shoppers gearing up for back-to-school season can save on all kinds of supplies, like these dual-tip markers with 4,000 five-star ratings. Owners say they're great for kids' schoolwork and projects, but that grownups love them for crafting, journaling, and doodling, too. One of Amazon's best-selling kids' face mask sets is also going for under $10, making it a great time to replenish your family's assortment in time for the start of school. 

This small sampling of under-$10 deals is just the start. Shoppers can browse the full assortment through Amazon's sale section, and members can find even more exclusive offers through the retailer's Just for Prime hub. These savings may expire before the weekend is over, so be sure to grab your must-haves soon. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hello Pumpkin Ceramic Coffee Mug, $9.99 (orig. $12.59); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! ABG Accessories Kids' Reusable Face Mask Set, $6.98 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Maybelline The 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! ZSCM Dual Tip Marker Set, $7.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Crowned Beauty Fall Welcome Garden Flag, $8.99 with Prime (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Rinhoo Large Initial Necklace, $8.09 with Prime (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Clifton Heritage Card Holder Wallet, $7.64 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6.34 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Olay Active Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer, $5.87 (orig. $7.19); amazon.com

