10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend — Including Popular Stasher Bags

You don't have to be a Prime subscriber to score an impressive deal on Amazon.
On top of its many Just for Prime member offers, there are over 1,000 markdowns in the retailer's Goldbox deals hub that are available to all shoppers, including tons that are under $10. While these sales last, shoppers can get popular products, like reusable Stasher food bags, Rubberworks produce savers, and Burt's Bees lip balm sets for as little as $5.
You may be surprised by the number of items that are going for less than $10 right now. The selection of cheap finds include various fashion items, like birth flower pendants that make for a lovely little Mother's Day gift, versatile, logo-free baseball caps, and basic black sunglasses. A reviewer favorite, Joopin's lightweight polarized shades, now come with extra savings via a coupon featured in the listing. The classic-looking sunnies have earned over 3,500 five-star ratings, making this steal even more impressive.
Popular kitchen products, like eco-friendly Stasher food storage bags, handy Rubbermaid FreshWorks produce savers, and the newly trending air fryer cheat sheet from Lotteli Kitchen are up to 46 percent off. The air fryer cooking guide, which easily attaches to your machine, is a "must-have," according to reviewers. The now-$9 cheat sheet will help you perfectly prepare tons of popular foods and get even more use out of the cooking gadget.
Whether you're hoping to get your Mother's Day gift shopping completed or you're just in the mood for some retail therapy, there are deals galore happening right now. Browse our curated list below or head over to Amazon's Daily Deals section to see what's on sale this weekend.
Buy It! Heeta Scalp Massager Shampoo Hair Brush, $6.78 (orig. $7.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Tinya Unisex Adjustable Baseball Cap, $6.61 with coupon (orig. $6.96); amazon.com
Buy It! Joopin Matte Black Polarized Sunglasses, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Osiana Birth Month Flower Necklace, $5.47 with coupon (orig. $10.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Yootech Wireless Charger Pad, $8.05 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shanshui Phone Stick-On Card Holder, $4.79 with Prime (orig. $8.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bag, $9.59 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet, $8.62 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Storage Container, $9.89 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Burt's Bees Natural Superfruit Lip Balm Four-Pack, $8.24 (orig. $11); amazon.com
