The 25 Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Get at Amazon If You Missed Cyber Monday

Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, and Nespresso coffee makers are still in stock
By Jessica Leigh Mattern December 01, 2021 06:00 AM
Cyber Monday may be over, but Cyber Week is just beginning at Amazon. Case in point: the retailer's more than 10,000 deals that come with savings up to 70 percent. 

Amazon's Cyber Week sale is officially underway, and it boasts savings just as steep as Cyber Monday. The retailer is releasing new Epic Daily Deals, as the name implies, every day. And while these offers last, shoppers can still get Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, Nespresso machines, and more popular holiday gifts on sale. 

If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can still get tons of items, especially from its home and kitchen section, for less. Sought-after Shark vacuum cleaners and Roomba robot vacuums are still marked down. Surprisingly, you can get one of iRobot Roomba's most popular models, its 692 robot vacuum cleaner, for less than $200. And an array of giftable Nespresso coffee and espresso makers are still discounted, including the best-selling Breville Vertuo Next machine with 3,300 five-star ratings. 

Some top-rated electronics are still in stock and included in Amazon's Cyber Week deals. While some Apple AirPods are sold out or backordered, the brand's new Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), which were released last month, are available in time for Christmas. Select colors of the Apple Watch SE and Series 7 are also ready to ship and going for less. And many of Amazon's devices, including its best-selling Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot smart speaker, come with big discounts at this time.  

Amazon hasn't indicated when its 10,000+ Cyber Week deals will end, but they likely won't be around for long. Many items are low in stock and moving quickly, and discounts are expiring to make room for new offers being released every day. If you're in the market for holiday gifts (like one of the many listed below) or eyeing something on sale for yourself, you'll want to get it now before the prices go back up. 

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $174.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes, from $101.64 (orig. $180); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $849 (orig. $899); amazon.com

Buy It! LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $12.99 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

