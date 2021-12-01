The 25 Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Get at Amazon If You Missed Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday may be over, but Cyber Week is just beginning at Amazon. Case in point: the retailer's more than 10,000 deals that come with savings up to 70 percent.
Amazon's Cyber Week sale is officially underway, and it boasts savings just as steep as Cyber Monday. The retailer is releasing new Epic Daily Deals, as the name implies, every day. And while these offers last, shoppers can still get Apple AirPods, Roomba robot vacuums, Nespresso machines, and more popular holiday gifts on sale.
Cyber Week Home Deals
- Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine, $127.46 (orig. $159.95)
- Levoit H13 HEPA Large Room Air Purifier, $101.99 (orig. $119.99)
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Shark EZ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $414.62 (orig. $499.99)
Cyber Week Fashion Deals
- Crocs Unisex Classic Fuzzy-Lined Clogs, $52.49 (orig. $59.99)
- Satina Women's High-Waisted Soft Leggings, $11.89 (orig. $19.99)
- Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $9 (orig. $22)
- Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes, from $101.64 (orig. $180)
Cyber Week Electronic and Tech Deals
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379 (orig. $399)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $109 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Max, $429 (orig. $549)
- Apple Watch SE, $239 (orig. $279)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $849 (orig. $899)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $34.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker Sengled Bulb Bundle, $19.99 (orig. $54.98)
More Cyber Week Amazon Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
- NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership, $1,599 (orig. $1,999)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $12.99 (orig. $29.95)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit, $59 (orig. $99)
If you missed out on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you can still get tons of items, especially from its home and kitchen section, for less. Sought-after Shark vacuum cleaners and Roomba robot vacuums are still marked down. Surprisingly, you can get one of iRobot Roomba's most popular models, its 692 robot vacuum cleaner, for less than $200. And an array of giftable Nespresso coffee and espresso makers are still discounted, including the best-selling Breville Vertuo Next machine with 3,300 five-star ratings.
Some top-rated electronics are still in stock and included in Amazon's Cyber Week deals. While some Apple AirPods are sold out or backordered, the brand's new Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), which were released last month, are available in time for Christmas. Select colors of the Apple Watch SE and Series 7 are also ready to ship and going for less. And many of Amazon's devices, including its best-selling Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot smart speaker, come with big discounts at this time.
Amazon hasn't indicated when its 10,000+ Cyber Week deals will end, but they likely won't be around for long. Many items are low in stock and moving quickly, and discounts are expiring to make room for new offers being released every day. If you're in the market for holiday gifts (like one of the many listed below) or eyeing something on sale for yourself, you'll want to get it now before the prices go back up.
More Cyber Week Deals
