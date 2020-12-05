Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Here are the 20 best Amazon sales to shop now before Cyber Week wraps up

Amazon’s Cyber Week Deals Are Here with Huge Discounts on Hot Gifts — Including AirPods and Roomba Vacuums

While some retailers extended their Cyber Monday offers by a day or two, Amazon is going even bigger.

Amazon kicked off its annual Cyber Week Deals with over 1,000 markdowns on electronics, tech, home, beauty, clothing, and of course, tons of holiday gifts in those categories. Shoppers can save as much as 50 percent on Roomba robot vacuums, Apple AirPods, and Fire TV Sticks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amazon’s Best Cyber Week Deals

Surprisingly, many of Amazon’s top-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday items are still in stock and included in the massive sale. Revlon’s one-step hair dryer and volumizer, the 2020 Echo Dot, and 23andMe DNA test kits were some of the retailer’s bestsellers in the U.S., the retailer revealed in a press release. And while Amazon hasn’t disclosed how long the markdowns will last, they’re all going for special sale prices at the moment.

There are also holiday deals on wellness essentials, like face masks and thermometers. Amazon’s best-selling thermometer overall is now 50 percent off while reviewer-loved Perry Ellis reusable face masks are going for as little as $3.79 a piece.

Deal hunters can browse the complete shopping event through Amazon’s Holiday Deals hub or start their shopping with our curated list below. And while you’re perusing, you may want to check out the best Prime member-only markdowns, so you can score even more savings.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $38.88 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6, $349.99 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lorac Pro Palette 2 Eyeshadow Kit, $26.16 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick Lite HD Streaming Device, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

More Cyber Week Deals