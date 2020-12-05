Amazon’s Cyber Week Deals Are Here with Huge Discounts on Hot Gifts — Including AirPods and Roomba Vacuums
Here are the 20 best Amazon sales to shop now before Cyber Week wraps up
While some retailers extended their Cyber Monday offers by a day or two, Amazon is going even bigger.
Amazon kicked off its annual Cyber Week Deals with over 1,000 markdowns on electronics, tech, home, beauty, clothing, and of course, tons of holiday gifts in those categories. Shoppers can save as much as 50 percent on Roomba robot vacuums, Apple AirPods, and Fire TV Sticks.
Amazon’s Best Cyber Week Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $38.88 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $349.99 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
- Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Fabric Face Mask Six-Pack, $22.74 (orig. $29.67)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Lorac Pro Palette 2 Eyeshadow Kit, $26.16 (orig. $44)
- Fire TV Stick Lite HD Streaming Device, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $63.99 (orig. $89.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $129.95 (orig. $179.95)
- 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $129 (orig. $199)
- Furbo Smart Treat Tossing Dog Camera, $133.99 (orig. $249)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $119 (orig. $199.95)
- Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set, $47.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Cluci Crossbody Cellphone Bag, $22.39 with Prime (orig. $27.99)
- Olebr Three-in-One Charging Stand, $24.62 with coupon (orig. $31.99)
- Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Signature by Levi Strauss Women’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket, $27.49 (orig. $32.99)
Surprisingly, many of Amazon’s top-selling Black Friday and Cyber Monday items are still in stock and included in the massive sale. Revlon’s one-step hair dryer and volumizer, the 2020 Echo Dot, and 23andMe DNA test kits were some of the retailer’s bestsellers in the U.S., the retailer revealed in a press release. And while Amazon hasn’t disclosed how long the markdowns will last, they’re all going for special sale prices at the moment.
There are also holiday deals on wellness essentials, like face masks and thermometers. Amazon’s best-selling thermometer overall is now 50 percent off while reviewer-loved Perry Ellis reusable face masks are going for as little as $3.79 a piece.
Deal hunters can browse the complete shopping event through Amazon’s Holiday Deals hub or start their shopping with our curated list below. And while you’re perusing, you may want to check out the best Prime member-only markdowns, so you can score even more savings.
