There's Still Time to Get Amazon Echos, Kindles, and Fire TVs Up to 70% Off on Cyber Monday

The Blink Outdoor Camera allows you to check in on your home day or night with infrared HD night vision and motion sensors that link to your phone. It's designed to hold up against rain, snow, and sleet, and is simple to set up. See, hear, or speak to visitors in real time for your phone, or your Alexa device — your visitors can even speak back to you. Bonus: The device runs for up to two years on the included lithium batteries. If you're looking for an indoor version of this camera, Amazon has that too, for just $20.