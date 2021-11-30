There's Still Time to Get Amazon Echos, Kindles, and Fire TVs Up to 70% Off on Cyber Monday
A decade ago, the idea of owning a smart device probably sounded like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Now, thanks to Amazon, owning a smart device is not only attainable, it's also affordable — and even more so right now during Cyber Monday.
Whether you're looking for a smart device that will help you check some of your chores off your to-do list (like the Echo Dot that can remind you of tasks) or a smart TV that knows your favorite apps by heart, you're in luck. Amazon's Echos, Fire TVs, Kindles, and more are all up to 70 percent off today. There's a few different device models to choose from, so to help you make the most informed decision, we rounded up and explained the sale items below.
Shop the 17 best deals based on your needs, now:
- Amazon Fire 43-Inch Smart TV, $269.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
- Echo Auto, $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Echo Dot 4th Generation, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- All-new Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Fire 8 Tablet, $44.98 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
- Fire 7 Tablet, $34.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
- Blink Outdoor Camera, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $41.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com
- Amazon Smart Plug, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
- Kindle with Front Light, $49.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
- Kindle Oasis, $194.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
- Kindle Paperwhite, $104.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Fire TV Device Deals
Amazon Fire 43-Inch Smart TV for 27% Off
Shoppers say the Amazon Fire 43-Inch Smart TV has all the features of a name-brand model for less. It allows you to stream over a million shows, movies, and subscription apps (like Disney+ and Netflix) in crystal clear 1080-pixel high definition with just a click of a button. Or change channels, ask for sport's updates, or the news with a simple voice command through the Alexa Voice remote. The TV also has inputs that make it compatible with your cable, satellite, or video game consoles.
Buy It! Amazon Fire 43-Inch Smart TV, $269.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for 50% Off
Already own a smart TV? Update to a smart remote with this Fire Stick — on sale for half off. The under-$20 device is updated to be faster and more powerful than the original second generation version. It comes with preset buttons for commonly used streaming services like Prime Video and Hulu, but you can also watch live TV or free TV shows through Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.
Buy It! Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% Off
Note: The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote remote is not compatible with 4K streaming, so if that's important to you, grab the new Fire TV Stick 4K for 50 percent less. It provides stunning 4K ultra-high definition quality so your movies and shows appear crisper and more vibrant on the screen.
Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 50% Off
If you want the best of the best, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 36 percent less. The latest and greatest version of the Fire Stick devices is 40 percent more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K, allows for faster app start up and easier remote navigation, and is compatible with next-generation Wi-Fi 6 devices.
Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Echo Device Deals
Echo Auto for 70% Off
If you're already enjoying hands-free convenience at home with your Echo Dot, it's time to grab the Echo Auto — on sale for 70 percent less. The Echo Auto attaches to your car's air vent and streams through the Alexa app on your phone. You can play music through your car's speakers, get directions to a new location, make calls, set reminders, pay for gas, and more. It has eight microphones so it can pick up your voice from any place in the car, and is loud enough to drown out city sounds or a noisy AC unit.
Buy It! Echo Auto, $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Echo Dot 3rd Generation for 50% Off
The under-$20 Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a compact, portable, and high-quality smart speaker that can do more than just play music. It uses Alexa voice command to check the weather, remind you of tasks, set alarms, and more. It can even control smart home appliances or devices like your thermostat or lights.
Buy It! Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Echo Dot 4th Generation for 40% Off
The Echo Dot 4th Generation is Amazon's most popular smart speaker, with over 302,600 five-star ratings. Customers can't get over how compact, powerful, functional, and fun the device is, saying it's the " ever made on Amazon" context="body" sid=""/]." It's similar to the 3rd Generation Dot except it has a futuristic sphere shape that helps to give off clearer, crisper sound — and it has a clock display.
Buy It! Echo Dot 4th Generation, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Echo Show 5 for 47% Off
When simply speaking won't do, the Echo Show allows you to video chat with friends and family members with its built-in screen and video calling feature. You can also stream movies, check into your home when you're away with the built-in smart camera, display your favorite photos, and more. Of course, it still has all the Echo features you know and love, like voice command and smart home compatibility.
Buy It! All-new Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Fire Tablet Deals
Fire HD 10 Tablet for 50% Off
Get more done on-the-go with the brand new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. The device comes with 12 hours of battery life, up to 64 gigabytes of storage, and more than two million pixels so you can answer emails, stream movies, take calls, read a book, and manage your smart devices from afar with ease. Choose from one of four colors and 32 or 64 gigabytes.
Buy It! Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Fire 8 Tablet for 50% Off
A more affordable, and equally exceptional, Kindle option is the Fire 8. It has an 8-inch screen display, double the storage capacity, 12 hour reading time, and is 40 percent faster than original devices thanks to the near core intel processor. Create a shopping list, make a video call, set a reminder, and more — all on one travel-friendly device.
Buy It! Fire 8 Tablet, $44.98 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Fire 7 Tablet for 30% Off
The Fire 7 Tablet is the best bet for anyone who wants a small, no-fuss device that costs less than $40. It has a 7-inch screen, up to 36 gigabytes of storage, a seven hour battery life, and all your favorite apps like TikTok and Instagram. Shoppers say it's best for fast browsing and reading, but the battery life doesn't last as long as other devices, so if you're using it for travel, grab one of the above options.
Buy It! Fire 7 Tablet, $34.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Smart Home Devices
Blink Outdoor Camera for 40% Off
The Blink Outdoor Camera allows you to check in on your home day or night with infrared HD night vision and motion sensors that link to your phone. It's designed to hold up against rain, snow, and sleet, and is simple to set up. See, hear, or speak to visitors in real time for your phone, or your Alexa device — your visitors can even speak back to you. Bonus: The device runs for up to two years on the included lithium batteries. If you're looking for an indoor version of this camera, Amazon has that too, for just $20.
Buy It! Blink Outdoor Camera, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell Wired for 30% Off
This smart doorbell does more than just ring — it has two-way talk, advanced motion sensors (which tell you when someones at the door before they even ring the bell), video chat, and more. You can also personalize and change important security features, so you always feel safe and secure.
Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $41.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com
Amazon Smart Plug for 40% Off
This Smart Plug turns any appliance into a smart appliance. Control your thermostat, lights, speaker, fans, TV, and more with a simple voice command through the Alexa app. Or you can set up a schedule or a routine with the Alexa app so your lights can turn on at the same time every night — no smart home hub needed. The smart plug is small so it keeps your second outlet free and, best of all, it doesn't require any fancy set up.
Buy It! Amazon Smart Plug, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Kindle Devices on Sale
Kindle with Front Light for 44% Off
This new-and-improved Kindle comes with over two million ebooks, three months of unlimited Kindle, and glare-free display. Readers who prefer paper are in luck, as the device reads like real paper. There's adjustable brightness, word translation, and the ability to adjust the text sizes. There's also 8 gigabytes of storage for downloading multiple books at once.
Buy It! Kindle with Front Light, $49.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Kindle Oasis for 30% Off
The Kindle Oasis features a 7-inch screen that allows for a larger reading display — but it's still lightweight and portable. It's waterproof, so you can read in the tub or on the beach, and is compatible with Audible, so you can go from reading to listening in minutes. The backlighting can also switch from white to amber, so you can use whichever makes the most sense for your eyes.
Buy It! Kindle Oasis, $194.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Kindle Paperwhite for 25% Off
The lightweight Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch screen display with thinner white borders so the text appears larger. It also has a 300-pixel, glare-free screen so you can read comfortably even outdoors. It has an impressive 10-week battery life, and you can turn pages up to 20 percent faster. It's also waterproof, with an adjustable light that can be white during the day and warm at night.
Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite, $104.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Cyber Monday? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $8
- There's Still Time to Get Amazon Echos, Kindles, and Fire TVs Up to 70% Off on Cyber Monday
- Amazon Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Cyber Monday — Starting at Just $9
- Only Prime Members Can Get These Exclusive Cyber Monday Amazon Deals That Start at $7