What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Cyber Monday? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $8
There are Cyber Monday sales galore this year, but if you want to know which ones are actually worth purchasing, leave that to your fellow shoppers.
Amazon's many Movers and Shakers charts feature its top-selling products in real time, and right now, they feature tons of deals from its Cyber Monday sale. Droves of Amazon shoppers are taking advantage of these big savings (up to 70 percent) on Fire TV sticks, Shark vacuums, and Crocs clogs, and adding them to their carts.
Trending Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, $34.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Shark Rotator Lift-Away Professional Vacuum Cleaner, $245 (orig. $299.99)
- Hanes Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Crewneck Sweatshirt, $8.11 (orig. $27)
- Crocs Unisex Ralen Clog, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Heathyoga Women's High-Waist Workout Leggings, $19.93 (orig. $24.95)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, $13.60 (orig. $34)
- CQR Men's Flannel Button Up Shirt, $30.98 (orig. $45.98)
- Hot Tools Pro Signature Ionic 2200 Ceramic Hair Dryer, $26.79 (orig. $49.99)
- Kitchellence Knife Sharpener, $19.99 (orig. $30)
- Toucengkey Christmas Pillow Covers Set, $9.89 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
One of the most impressive deals that shoppers are flocking to applies to Hanes Ultimate crewneck sweatshirt. The popular piece has 10,000 five-star ratings, and while this offer lasts, it's 70 percent off and going for as little as $8. The comfy find comes in 21 colors, and though it hails from the men's department, women love it too, calling it the "perfect" oversized sweatshirt.
Haus Laboratories' now-$14 palette is another big markdown that shoppers are loving. The 60 percent off eyeshadow set comes from Lady Gaga's beauty brand, which has Cyber Monday savings on several of its most popular products. The 10-shade palette has received more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call it a great "crowd pleaser" gift.
Now that holiday festivities are ramping up, it's no surprise that many are adding discounted Christmas decor, like Toucengkey's pillow covers, to their carts. The set is going for less than $10 this Cyber Monday, making these cute covers an affordable way to add some festive fun to your living room or bedroom. And unlike fresh holiday greenery, these throw pillow covers can be used for years to come.
Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has more than 10,000 deals, including sales on holiday gifts, popular electronics, and more. But if that feels too overwhelming to sort through before the event wraps up tonight, head to the retailer's Movers and Shakers charts to quickly find trending products and the best offers, some of which are also listed below.
