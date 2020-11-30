Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday — Shop the 20 Best Deals Out of 1,000+ Discounts

If you missed Amazon’s Black Friday deals, you actually lucked out. That’s because the Cyber Monday deals are even better — and we’re not just saying that.

Not only are popular items like Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuums, and Revlon’s hot air brush still marked down, but some things are discounted even further than they were on Black Friday. For example, this highly rated Bissell vacuum is $40 less than it was on Black Friday, bringing its price down to under $100. Now that’s a deal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here are the 20 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can score right now:

Some of our favorite Cyber Monday deals by far are on vacuums. You can snag popular options from brands like Bissell and Roomba for under $200 right now, which is definitely a rare occurrence. This Bissell (which is only $98 today!) is a go-to choice for pet owners with over 6,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it will make dog hair "disappear."

Plus, the Roomba 675 is still at its Black Friday price of $179 — it's already sold out twice, so make sure to snatch it at this low price while you still can. One of the brand's more advanced options, the Roomba i7, is also at its lowest price ever thanks to a whopping $300 discount.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $97.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $109.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299); amazon.com

And if you’re looking for everyday essentials like face masks, hand sanitizers, and even forehead thermometers, you’ll find many discounts on those, too. Amazon’s best-selling cloth masks from EnterPlex are only $16 today: They have nearly 38,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re super soft and comfortable. Plus, Purell hand sanitizer is back in stock — you can get a bundle of four 33.8-ounce bottles for $50 right now.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! EnterPlex Premium Cloth Face Masks, Pack of 3, $16.10 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 33.8 oz, Pack of 4, $49.32 (orig. $70); amazon.com