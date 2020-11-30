Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday — Shop the 20 Best Deals Out of 1,000+ Discounts
Including a popular Bissell vacuum for just $98
If you missed Amazon’s Black Friday deals, you actually lucked out. That’s because the Cyber Monday deals are even better — and we’re not just saying that.
Not only are popular items like Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuums, and Revlon’s hot air brush still marked down, but some things are discounted even further than they were on Black Friday. For example, this highly rated Bissell vacuum is $40 less than it was on Black Friday, bringing its price down to under $100. Now that’s a deal.
Here are the 20 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can score right now:
- Tomrick Care Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 50, $6.79 (orig. $17.99)
- EnterPlex Premium Cloth Face Masks, Pack of 3, $16.10 (orig. $21.95)
- Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Tights, $23.74 (orig. $35)
- Fire Stick TV 4K, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $45.50 (orig. $70)
- Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 33.8 oz, Pack of 4, $49.32 (orig. $70)
- Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle, $74.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set, 4 Piece, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
- SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $89.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $97.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $109.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine, $125.99 (orig. $199)
- Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds with Noise-Cancellation, $129.99—139.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $139.98 (orig. $199)
- Samsung Galaxy Tablet A7, 32 GB, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $249)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299)
- iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $699.99)
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
Some of our favorite Cyber Monday deals by far are on vacuums. You can snag popular options from brands like Bissell and Roomba for under $200 right now, which is definitely a rare occurrence. This Bissell (which is only $98 today!) is a go-to choice for pet owners with over 6,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it will make dog hair "disappear."
Plus, the Roomba 675 is still at its Black Friday price of $179 — it's already sold out twice, so make sure to snatch it at this low price while you still can. One of the brand's more advanced options, the Roomba i7, is also at its lowest price ever thanks to a whopping $300 discount.
Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $97.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Tons of customer-favorite tech is also on sale, including all three generations of Apple’s AirPods, Bose’s popular noise-cancelling headphones, and even Samsung tablets for as much as $250 off.
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $109.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299); amazon.com
And if you’re looking for everyday essentials like face masks, hand sanitizers, and even forehead thermometers, you’ll find many discounts on those, too. Amazon’s best-selling cloth masks from EnterPlex are only $16 today: They have nearly 38,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re super soft and comfortable. Plus, Purell hand sanitizer is back in stock — you can get a bundle of four 33.8-ounce bottles for $50 right now.
Buy It! EnterPlex Premium Cloth Face Masks, Pack of 3, $16.10 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 33.8 oz, Pack of 4, $49.32 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Check out all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals before they’re over.
