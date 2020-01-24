It’s Official: These Are the 45 Most-Loved Products on Amazon

All the items have thousands of reviews
Amazon is known as the place that has it all, but it’s also the go-to place for product recommendations. Thanks to customers who leave thousands of enthusiastic reviews, shoppers know it’s one of the best sites to find out what others are saying about everything from a “holy grail” beauty product to a life-saving home essential. And now, the retail giant has given us some insight into its customers’ most-loved products ever — including thousands of items from its home, fashion, and beauty categories.
While it would take quite a while to go through the most-loved products from each category, Amazon did us a favor and neatly highlighted its top 45. The mix includes well-known essentials like the Instant Pot, Bio-Oil, Dr. Martens, and Levi’s, but also includes some under-the-radar products that are Amazon favorites (like this insanely popular vitamin C serum).
Buy It! PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99; amazon.com; BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $22.99–$28.99; amazon.com; Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $139.99–$149.99; amazon.com
Unsurprisingly, the Orolay coat — a.k.a. the viral Amazon jacket — made it on the most-loved list. The $140 coat has been a winter sensation for the past two years, and has yet to be knocked out of the number one best-sellers spot in the Women’s Down Jackets category on the site. Other beloved jackets include this super cozy teddy jacket and this stretchy denim jacket that’s under $35.
A few celeb-loved beauty products appeared on Amazon’s most-loved products, like the Olaplex Hair Perfector treatment (Kim Kardashian is a fan) and Bio-Oil (another Kardashian favorite). The best part? Many of the picks are super affordable — you can snag the beloved NYX Butter Gloss for as low as $2 right now.
Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $28; amazon.com; Bio-Oil: Multiuse Skincare Oil, $8.92; amazon.com; TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.99; amazon.com
And when it comes to home, tons of classic appliances earned a spot, from the Keurig to the Instant Pot. Everything needed to make your home as cozy as possible, like a himalayan rock salt lamp and Amazon customers’ favorite sheets from Mellanni (which have over 56,000 positive reviews!), made the list, too.
Buy It! Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $129.99 (orig. $145.99); amazon.com; Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $28.70; amazon.com; HemingWeigh Natural Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp, $11.99; amazon.com
Below, shop the top 45 most-loved products on Amazon, and check out the entire list here.
Fashion
- Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, from $13.53
- adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $52.50
- BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, from $22.9
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, from $139.99
- Dr. Martens 1460 Leather Boot, from $97.90
- PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99
- Globalwin 1632 Snow Boots, from $32.99
- Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot, from $54.54
- Riders by Lee Indigo Stretch Denim Jacket, from $28.89
- Asgard Ankle Waterproof Chelsea Boots, from $14.99
- Thorogood American Heritage Non-Safety Toe Boot, from $173.86
- Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket, from $35
- Alternative Men’s Eco Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt, from $20.63
- Saucony Originals Men’s Jazz Sneaker, from $39
- UGG Classic Short Boot, from $103.75
- Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jean, from $16.41
- Wrangler Rugged Wear Unlined Denim Jacket, from $34.98
- adidas Originals Men’s Seeley Running Shoe, from $15.95
Beauty
- Bio-Oil: Multiuse Skincare Oil, $8.29
- St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse, $42
- New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask, $14.95
- Vivienne Sabó Classic French Mascara Cabaret Premiere, $12.95
- Moroccanoil Treatment, $15
- Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, $8
- NYX Butter Gloss, from $2.15
- HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Flat Iron, $39.89
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $19.99
- Cali White Activated Charcoal & Coconut Oil Toothpaste, $9.99
- stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $28
Home
- KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $299.99
- Instant Pot DUO 60 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79 (orig. $99.95)
- Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $129.99 (orig. $145.99)
- VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser, $26.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Home Soft Things Knitted Tweed Throw, $26.72 (orig. $30.83)
- Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine, $526.99 (orig. $699.95)
- HemingWeigh Natural Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp, $11.99
- Chemex Classic Series Pour-Over Coffee Maker, $42.97
- Rachael Ray Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser, $48
- Glencairn Whisky Glass Set of 4, $31.40
- AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set, from $13.99
- Thermos Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler, $22.21
- Mellani Bed Sheets, from $28.70