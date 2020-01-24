It’s Official: These Are the 45 Most-Loved Products on Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is known as the place that has it all, but it’s also the go-to place for product recommendations. Thanks to customers who leave thousands of enthusiastic reviews, shoppers know it’s one of the best sites to find out what others are saying about everything from a “holy grail” beauty product to a life-saving home essential. And now, the retail giant has given us some insight into its customers’ most-loved products ever — including thousands of items from its home, fashion, and beauty categories.

While it would take quite a while to go through the most-loved products from each category, Amazon did us a favor and neatly highlighted its top 45. The mix includes well-known essentials like the Instant Pot, Bio-Oil, Dr. Martens, and Levi’s, but also includes some under-the-radar products that are Amazon favorites (like this insanely popular vitamin C serum).

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99; amazon.com; BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $22.99–$28.99; amazon.com; Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $139.99–$149.99; amazon.com

Unsurprisingly, the Orolay coat — a.k.a. the viral Amazon jacket — made it on the most-loved list. The $140 coat has been a winter sensation for the past two years, and has yet to be knocked out of the number one best-sellers spot in the Women’s Down Jackets category on the site. Other beloved jackets include this super cozy teddy jacket and this stretchy denim jacket that’s under $35.

A few celeb-loved beauty products appeared on Amazon’s most-loved products, like the Olaplex Hair Perfector treatment (Kim Kardashian is a fan) and Bio-Oil (another Kardashian favorite). The best part? Many of the picks are super affordable — you can snag the beloved NYX Butter Gloss for as low as $2 right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $28; amazon.com; Bio-Oil: Multiuse Skincare Oil, $8.92; amazon.com; TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.99; amazon.com

And when it comes to home, tons of classic appliances earned a spot, from the Keurig to the Instant Pot. Everything needed to make your home as cozy as possible, like a himalayan rock salt lamp and Amazon customers’ favorite sheets from Mellanni (which have over 56,000 positive reviews!), made the list, too.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $129.99 (orig. $145.99); amazon.com; Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, $28.70; amazon.com; HemingWeigh Natural Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp, $11.99; amazon.com

Below, shop the top 45 most-loved products on Amazon, and check out the entire list here.

Fashion

Beauty

Home