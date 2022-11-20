Lifestyle 15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8 Score up to 69 percent off customer-loved home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty presents By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Gift-giving is fun and all, but it can also get expensive quickly. That's why taking advantage of major shopping events like Black Friday is crucial during this time of year — and right now, thousands of top-rated gifts are already marked down at Amazon for less than $50. If your holiday shopping list is longer than usual or you're looking for smaller-ticket items to give acquaintances like coworkers or holiday party hosts, these under-$50 items are just the ticket. With thousands of Black Friday deals already available on Amazon, the retailer's customer most-loved section is a great place to start sifting through the endless options. Below, we rounded up 15 kitchen, home, beauty, and fashion gifts Amazon shoppers are loving right now, starting at just $8. Customer-Loved Kitchen Gifts Under $50 With longer and colder nights upon us, most people will be spending more time cooking at home, so these affordable kitchen gifts are bound to be put to good use. Sweese Set of 2 Glass Coffee Mugs, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Secura Electric Wine Opener, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 8-Piece Set, $34.87 (orig. $65.67) Elixr Set of 4 Square Wine Glasses, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $55) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This eight-piece cookware set, which is 47 percent off right now, includes two frying pans and three saucepans with lids, all made with non-stick coating for easy cleaning. It tops Amazon's list of dinnerware sets, and more than 33,000 customers have given it a perfect rating, with reviewers raving about how durable each piece is. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 8-Piece Set, $34.87 (orig. $65.67); amazon.com With lots of upcoming holiday parties comes lots of wine, and Amazon's best-selling electric wine opener makes popping those bottles easy-peasy. More than 26,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, and reviewers love how simple it is to use and how long the battery lasts. One wrote that "every wine drinker should own [it]," and another deemed it their "go-to housewarming or holiday gift for friends and family." Amazon Buy It! Secura Electric Wine Opener, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Go all out for the wine-lover on your list and give them this set of four trendy wine glasses, which is on sale for $40, too. Reviewers call the unique square shape "modern and elegant," sexy, and classy. Or, for the caffeine-craver in your life, these glass mugs are sure to be their new favorite cup for coffee or tea. Right now, you can nab a set of two for $18, or just $9 apiece. Amazon Buy It! Sweese Set of 2 Glass Coffee Mugs, $17.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Customer-Loved Home Gifts Under $50 Winter is the best time of year to hunker down and make your home a relaxing oasis, so help someone get ahead of the game with these affordable gifts that will keep their space feeling cozy and clean. Amazon Basics 6-Piece Towel Set, $12.24 (orig. $25.14) Suatien Natural Silk Pillowcase, $12.99 (orig. $16.99) Craft + Kin Patchouli & Amber Scented Candle, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49) Nothing changes the atmosphere in a room like a candle, and this highly-rated pick is on sale for just $17 right now. Nearly 2,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and reviewers claim that its longevity is unmatched. Plus, they deem the scent relaxing and "heavenly." Amazon Buy It! Craft + Kin Patchouli & Amber Scented Candle, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com This handheld vacuum, discounted by a whopping 51 percent right now, will conveniently suck up dust or pet hair from those hard-to-reach places. More than 15,000 customers love using it for "small messes" rather than dragging their big vacuums out of the closet. Amazon Buy It! Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com Customer-Loved Fashion Gifts Under $50 Everyone has a stylish friend or family member on their shopping list, and these under-$50 finds (like a take-everywhere crossbody bag) are a sure-fire way to get them excited when they open their gift. 17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $28.97) Halluci Cross Band Fuzzy Slipper, $20.39 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Ant Expedition Small Quilted Crossbody Bag, $35.13 with coupon (orig. $36.98) Everyone needs a fuzzy pair of slippers for lounging around the house this winter, and this stylish cross-band pair fits the bill. More than 23,000 Amazon customers have given the slippers their seal of approval, deeming them cute, comfy, and "luxurious." Make your friend or family member's feet happy this season by snagging these for just $20 now. Amazon Buy It! Halluci Cross Band Fuzzy Slipper, $20.39 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com No piece of jewelry is more classic than simple gold hoops, and this set, which is 46 percent off right now, includes six pairs of everyday earrings the recipient is bound to wear on repeat all year long. Shoppers love that they're not too heavy, and even those with sensitive ears haven't experienced irritation when wearing the 14K gold-plated hoops. Amazon Buy It! 17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $28.97); amazon.com Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts Under $50 Calling all beauty lovers! These makeup, skincare, and body care gifts make great stocking stuffers or picks for gift exchanges, because they're total crowd-pleasers. BS-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 (orig. $25.99) Body and Earth Bath and Body Set, $13.08 with coupon (orig. $21.99) Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Roller, $16.99 (orig. $24.95) More than 82,000 Amazon customers have given this 14-piece makeup brush set a five-star rating, and it's 69 percent off right now. Any makeup enthusiast will love receiving this since it includes every type of brush they're looking for to apply eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, and more. Amazon Buy It! BS-Mall 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Treat someone to this calming self-care kit that consists of a candle, body butter, hand cream, and a bath bomb. This four-in-one gift, discounted by 45 percent, is a good option for someone you might not know super well, because everyone could use a little extra TLC during this time of year. Amazon Buy It! Body and Earth Bath and Body Set, $13.08 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Black Friday might still be five days away, but the deals are already coming in hot. Take advantage of this opportunity to cross people off of your holiday shopping list at lower prices and shop more customer-loved gifts under $50 at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Roller, $16.99 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Suatien Natural Silk Pillowcase, $12.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Piece Towel Set, $12.24 (orig. $25.14); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Elixr Set of 4 Square Wine Glasses, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $55); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ant Expedition Small Quilted Crossbody Bag, $35.13 with coupon (orig. $36.98); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 