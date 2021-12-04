It's Official: These Are the Top 100 Most-Loved Gifts on Amazon This Year
December is here, which means time is ticking to get started on that holiday shopping. Amazon's gift guides are full of thoughtful, trendy, and practical gifts, including luxe beauty finds, cozy winter gear, and must-have home essentials. And if you're wondering what Amazon shoppers are actually gifting this year, the retailer even curated a customer most-loved gift guide, which is full of frequently purchased best-selling items that have thousands of four- and five-star ratings, and are often featured on shoppers' wishlists.
The Customers' Most-Loved Gifts list features about 100 top-rated products, including the viral (and Oprah-loved) Orolay coat, the best-selling Bodum coffee maker, several comfy pajama sets, popular kids' toys and clothing, tons of under-$10 stocking stuffers, Sony's noise-cancelling headphones, and so much more.
Buy It! Zesica Waffle Knit Lounge Set with Pockets, $37.99–$40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $248 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Even though the Orolay coat went viral back in 2018, it still dominates on Amazon as the best-selling down outerwear style, where it has rarely left the number one spot over the last few years. Since then, Oprah has featured it on her Favorite Things list and it's available in several more styles and colors. Over 13,400 shoppers love the coat, too, with one enthusiastic reviewer adding that the "quality of the jacket is worth every single star."
Buy It! Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $159.99–$199.99; amazon.com
There are a handful of customer-favorite home gifts included in the guide, like this $20 pour over coffee maker that has won over no less than 20,300 people, Lodge's affordable cast iron oven, and the ″perfect pine candle″ from Nest. Shoppers rave that Bodum's coffee maker is so good, it'll turn you into a "coffee snob," and that even if it doesn't have the "convenience of a push button coffee maker, if you have a couple minutes to spare, this thing is easily faster than a traditional coffee maker."
Buy It! Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $28); amazon.com
Buy It! Nest Fragrances Candle, Birchwood and Pine, $40.16 (orig. $44); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90; amazon.com
And don't forget about those stocking stuffers, which can sometimes be one of the best parts of a holiday gift. There are so many good finds that are $15 and under, like this festive nail polish collection from Zoya, a beautiful 14K gold-plated bracelet set that's "better than Baublebar," cute scrunchies that have over 10,500 five-stars, and a classic, minty $5 lip balm set from EOS.
Buy It! Zoya Nail Polish Set, Spreading Cheer, $15; amazon.com
Buy It! Badu 14K Gold Plated Bracelet Set, $12.47 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Don't wait too long to order your favorites or they may not make it in time. Shop the rest of Amazon's customer most-loved gift guide here.
