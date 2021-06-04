Only Prime Members Can Redeem These Hidden Discounts Ahead of Amazon’s Biggest Sale of the Year
Good news for Prime members: Prime Day, Amazon's biggest sale of the year, will take place on June 21 and 22, which is the earliest in the calendar year that it's ever been. But there's no need to wait until the two-day event to start saving: We found a way to get hundreds of early Prime deals right now.
Amazon has a massive section of secret coupons that only Prime members can access. When logged into your account, you'll see these discounts below the product's original price. Simply clip the coupon by checking the box next to it, and it will be automatically applied for you at checkout. All Prime-exclusive coupons are compiled on this hidden page and divided by category, including fashion, home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, and more.
There are hundreds of products to choose from, so to help you get started, we pulled some of our favorites that are worth grabbing while they're on sale — prices start at just $12.
12 Early Deals Only Prime Members Can Access:
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Feethit Womens Slip-On Running Sneakers, $24.79 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- VacLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Cosori Air Fryer Max XL Digital Hot Oven Cooker, $99.99 with coupon ($119.99)
- Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush, $11.97 with coupon (orig. $19.97)
- G Gradual Joggers Pants with Zipper Pockets, $17.59 with coupon (orig. $21.99)
- Levoit Air Purifier with Smart WiFi and Alexa Control, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99)
- Rorecay Heat Resistant Silicone Oven Mitts Set, $18.39 with coupon(orig. $22.99)
- Kilig Summer Button-Down Sundress with Pockets, $22.39 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Summer Mae Ruffle High-Waisted Bikini Set, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Aoycocr Bluetooth WiFi Smart Plugs, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
Among the hundreds of markdowns, we discovered that the popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows with over 81,900 five-star ratings are 20 percent off. Some other good home finds include this already discounted Levoit air purifier for an additional $20 off and this top-rated handheld vacuum cleaner that's now only $40.
As for fashion, Prime members can get this highly reviewed summer dress with pockets, these lightweight running sneakers, and this ruffled high-waisted bikini. Each are less than $25 with their special coupons.
Remember that you must be logged into your Prime account to view these secret discounts. If you're not already a member, now's a good time to sign up! Not only will you unlock these hidden savings, but you'll also gain access to more than two million deals during Prime Day, along with the slew of other amazing perks that come with membership. (You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on the savings.)
There's no set expiration date for these Amazon coupons — which means they can end at any time. So we suggest moving on the products you want sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to shop these Prime-exclusive coupons before they expire.
