Amazon Has Hundreds of Secret Coupons That Only Prime Members Can Access — Here Are the 10 Best Right Now
Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait until then to start saving.
If you're a Prime member, you're probably aware of the array of perks that come with it, like convenient one- or two-day shipping options, access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes, and two-hour delivery on fresh groceries.
One of the benefits that you might not be aware of? There are exclusive Amazon coupons that only Prime members can redeem. You'll need to be logged into your account to even see them here in this hidden section. Once you're in, you'll find discounts on hundreds of products across a range of categories, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, grocery, and sports and outdoors.
You can simply click the "Clip Coupon" option below the product, or go to the product's page and click the checkbox under the price. The discount will be added to your cart and visible when you go to checkout. To help you get started, we combed through the hundreds of special coupons to bring you 10 deals we think are absolutely worth adding to your cart.
Shop 10 Amazon Coupons Only Prime Members Can Redeem:
- Grecerelle Casual Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Epsion Large Straw Beach Tote Bag, $34.08 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Tini Lux Hypoallergenic Pure Titanium Small Friday Endless Hex Hoops, $28 with coupon (orig. $35)
- Blackmyth Summer Graphic Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $9.74 with coupon (orig. $12.99)
- Leggings Depot Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings, $11.19 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Beskar Portable 6 inch Clip-On Battery Rechargeable Fan, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Bayka Rustic Wood Floating Wall Shelves, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
- Wisteria Lane Outdoor Patio Furniture 7-Piece Set, $569.88 with coupon (orig. $649.88)
- AmuseWit Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, $25.49 with coupon (orig. $41.99)
- Auam 11-Inch Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Organizer Kitchen Turntable, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
It's officially summer, which means you're probably looking for breezy pieces to keep you cool during the sweltering temperatures. This sleeveless maxi dress has side slits that offer plenty of airflow, and it's versatile enough to wear with sneakers or sandals. With a coupon, you can snag it for only $27.
Jetting off on a tropical vacation soon? You'll definitely want to scoop up this cute straw tote while you can get it for a double discount. Reviewers are very surprised by the quality of the bag, and many are carrying it with them to the beach and pool. For travel and lounge purposes, we suggest adding these highly-rated $11 leggings to your cart. They're made from a buttery soft material that thousands of shoppers can't get enough of.
As for coupons in the home department, Prime members can score this acacia wood turntable for only $16. It rotates 360 degrees and can be used in your pantry to make spices or canned goods more easily accessible, or as a functional decorative centerpiece on your kitchen table. There are also these floating wall shelves that are an extra $15 off and these electric salt and pepper grinders that are almost half-off.
If you're sprucing up your backyard, there's a double discount on this seven-piece patio furniture set. Not only is it 25 percent off the original price, but Prime members can snag an additional $30 off with a coupon.
See, we told you this is one perk of your membership you'll definitely want to take advantage of. (You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on the savings, too.) Coupons are constantly rotating, so we suggest moving quickly on the ones you want sooner rather than later.
