The 12 Best Things We Found in Amazon's Hidden Coupon Section Today — Starting at $9

We've all been there: getting a little carried away clicking "add to cart" on several items while we're online shopping, only to be shell-shocked at the end by how much it all costs.

And if you don't have the time to spare searching for sales and big discounts, you might be stuck paying full price — that is, unless you're shopping from Amazon's hidden coupon section, which is filled with deals on products ranging from headphones to wine glasses to silk pillowcases.

When you go to Amazon's coupon page, you'll see tons of items listed at substantial discounts, including kitchen items, electronics, clothing, and more. While the amount of each coupon varies, some are up to 20 percent off, leading to seriously huge savings that could make a big difference in your wallet. And all you have to do to redeem the coupon is click on the coupon and add the item to your cart; then, the discount will be applied once you're ready to check out.

We sifted through the current offerings to find the best deals you can shop right now.

12 Can't-Miss Items from Amazon's Hidden Coupon Section

If your kitchen could use a small appliance upgrade, check out this electric kettle you can snap up for $21 right now. It's an easy-to-use, durable, glass and stainless steel kettle that has helpful LED lights to track the heating and a heat-resistant, anti-slip grip handle. Plus, it will automatically shut off within 30 seconds after the water is fully boiled.

"This was a great purchase and worth every single penny," wrote one five-star reviewer. An additional shopper called the device's auto-shutoff feature "a lifesaver," and wrote: "[It] always amazes me at how fast it can achieve a stark boil."

Amazon

Buy It! Mueller Electric Kettle, $20.97 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

For anyone looking to add some new practical decor to their living area, this top-rated floor lamp comes not only with shelves, but a built-in USB charging port. "It makes a perfect reading lamp next to our most comfy chair," shared one shopper, while another reviewer called it "super easy to assemble" and the "perfect size to hold a couple of books."

Amazon

Buy It! Brightech Maxwell Charger Floor Lamp, $62.99 with coupon (orig. $95.99); amazon.com

And for those who are ready to finally try a pair of wireless headphones, check out this now-$30 pair that is water- and sweatproof and provides eight hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, pairing the earbuds with your phone is a breeze: just remove them from the charging case so they power on and enable the Bluetooth of your phone to connect. And after that first time, they'll automatically connect to your device.

"I don't normally [write] reviews and not to be dramatic, but these earbuds are the best I have ever tried," one five-star reviewer shared. They called the headphones so "comfortable you won't even know they are in" and added, "the case is sturdy, they last long, charge fast, [and] the sound is pretty great. Definitely recommend."

Amazon

Buy It! Stador Bluetooth Headphones, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

With deals like these, you can make some fun new additions to your home at a discount. Check out more below, including a coupon for a top-rated silk pillowcase and a best-selling forehead thermometer.

Amazon

Buy It! Rosetta Galaxy Star Projector, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pastigio WiFi Digital Picture Frame, $88.99 with coupon (orig. $110); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Goodbaby Forehead Thermometer, $17.99 with coupon ($29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Olivia Cashmere Feel Scarf, $14.30 with coupon (orig. $15.89); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sancua Rectangular Tablecloth, $9.17 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Spidercase iPhone 13/14 Case, $12.97 with coupon (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! J Jimoo Silk Pillowcase, $15.29 with coupon ($30.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Feiyold Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $14.38 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gusto Nostro Stainless Steel Wine Glass, Set of 2, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

