Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off

Get ready to make some major progress on your dorm checklist 

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 6, 2022 05:00 AM

Amazon college essentials
Photo: Amazon

If you're ready to cross off some items on your back-to-school checklist, Amazon is having a major sale on college essentials this weekend.

Whether you're just starting college or returning for a new school year, the site's huge Off to College sale (up to 67 percent off!) has everything you need for your dorm, apartment, or house. From comfy bedding and soft towels to foldable storage boxes and hampers, there are plenty of home deals to shop. You'll also find savings on tech, including headphones and laptops.

To make things easier, we rounded up some standout deals on college must-haves — and prices start at just $8.

College Essentials Deals at Amazon:

If you're moving into a dorm or an apartment that's furnished, then it's a good idea to pick up this plush mattress pad to make any bed extra comfortable. It features fluffy microfiber filling and a microfiber top layer that's soft and breathable. More than 14,400 customers have given it a perfect rating, calling it "incredibly comfortable." One shopper wrote, "It has turned my bed into a cloud," and added: "It has helped me sleep much better."

To complete your bed, you'll also need a cozy set of sheets. We're eyeing these Bare Home sheets that are made of a sandwashed microfiber that feels cozy. The twin XL sheet set comes with a pillowcase, a flat sheet, and an elasticized fitted sheet that can fit a mattress up to 15 inches deep.

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Pillow Top Twin XL Mattress Pad, $51.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Bare Home Sandwashed 3-Piece Twin XL Sheet Set, $32.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

If your new home is lacking in closet space, check out the HomeHacks 3-Pack Foldable Storage Bins while they're double discounted thanks to a sale and a coupon in the product description. You can use the fabric bins to neatly store your off-season clothes as well as extra towels and bedding. Easily accessible, they each have convenient side handles and a clear window that lets you see what's inside.

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! HomeHacks 3-Pack Foldable Storage Bins, $11.89 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

There are also plenty of impressive tech deals. Ready to invest in high quality headphones? Now's a great time to pick up the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones as they're up to 43 percent off. Their noise-canceling feature helps block out noisy environments, which can come in handy when studying. A customer favorite, the headphones have racked up more than 16,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers rave about their "remarkable sound quality" and "comfortable fit."

Keep scrolling for more of the best back-to-school deals happening this weekend, then head to Amazon to shop the full sale.

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $199.95 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Temede Mesh Shower Caddy, $7.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Hammam Linen 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Farberware Compact Microwave, $49.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, $218 (orig. $289.99); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! House Again Mesh Pop-Up Laundry Hamper, $8.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon college essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Area Rug, $39.93 (orig. $122.70); amazon.com

