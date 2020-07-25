12 of the Best Sales Hiding on Amazon Right Now — Including a Rare Deal on Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer
Prime Day may be delayed, but there are over 1,000 markdowns to shop this weekend
Amazon’s usual summertime Prime Day festivities may be delayed this year, but shoppers can still expect tons of sales from the e-commerce mecca.
The retailer launched over 1,000 markdowns in its Today’s Deals section for the weekend — just in time for the many Christmas in July sales taking place right now. Shoppers can save up to 50 percent on electronics, Amazon devices, clothing, beauty products, kitchen gadgets, and more items, many of which are usually discounted for Prime Day. Plus, there are tons of popular brands included among the offers, like Dyson, Apple, Levi’s and Superga.
Shop Amazon’s Best Weekend Deals:
- Nodykka Women’s Tote Bag, $14.29 (orig. $30.99)
- Fire TV 4K Streaming Stick, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $379.95 (orig. $399.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $229.95 (orig. $249)
- Dyson V7 Cord-Free White Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $279 (orig. $329.99)
- Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50)
- Dash Rapid Electric Egg Cooker, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Dash Electric Air Fryer, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker, $45.85 (orig. $64.95)
There are currently 40+ Amazon device deals that are the perfect excuse to upgrade your current tech or to finally treat yourself to something useful for your work-at-home setup. The popular Fire TV 4K Streaming Stick is marked down to just $35, while a series of its Fire Tablets, like Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet and Fire HD 8 Tablet, are going for $60 (that’s up to 40 percent off their usual price tags).
Apple fans can get the brand’s smartwatch and newest wireless earbuds at a discount. The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently at its best price ever — just $169 — while supplies last. And the latest headphones, the Apple AirPods Pro, are marked down to $230 (also a competitive offer and one of Amazon’s steepest discounts to date), making it a great time to invest in one or both of the popular gadgets.
It’s also an excellent time to grab one of Dyson’s many shopper-loved products. Multiple vacuums are now marked down, like the lightweight and nimble V7 Cord-Free White Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which also converts into a handheld cleaner. Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, which rarely goes on sale, also comes with savings this weekend (FYI, only the silver hue is in stock and discounted).
No matter what you’re in the market for — new jeans, time-saving meal prep tools, the latest tablets for kids, or a new activity tracker — there’s bound to be at least one, if not several, offered among Amazon’s 1,000 deals. Shop them all for yourself through its GoldBox deals page, or check out some of the best ones happening this weekend below.
