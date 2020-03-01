The 15 Best Bargain Finds on Amazon This Month — Including $1 Makeup Brushes

You won’t find anything that’s over $20

By Christina Butan
March 01, 2020 09:00 AM
The best part about Amazon — other than it having everything you could ever need — is that it’s always offering amazing deals and savings. Between its Just for Prime offers, Bargain Finds storefront, and slew of hidden $1 gems, you can stock up on beauty, clothing, home, and even tech essentials at rock-bottom prices.

In fact, you can snag a lot of items for pocket change, including these Wet n Wild makeup brushes. Starting at just 55 cents (yes, seriously), every single brush is under $3 right now. Additionally, Suave is offering a 36-ounce shampoo and conditioner set for just $5 and deodorant for as little as $2

If you’re looking for some sweet deals on tech and home products, Apple EarPods are marked down to $20, and this insanely popular Lodge cast iron skillet is nearly 60 percent off.

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sport Bra, 3 Pack, from $10.94; amazon.com; Wet n Wild Crease Brush, $0.55; amazon.com; Fiery Youth 30% Vitamin C Serum, $9.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The easiest way to find Amazon bargains is via the the Bargain Finds store, which houses budget-friendly women’s and men’s fashion, gifts, household products, electronics, and more. You can also search for “dollar items” to find a variety of items that are usually under $10. To make it even easier for you, we’ve highlighted 12 of the best cheap buys you can get right now. Happy bargain shopping! 

Best Beauty and Style Bargains

Best Home and Tech Bargains

