Whoa! Amazon Launched Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — and These Are the 75 Best Deals

Since the holiday season is right around the corner, Amazon is making it a breeze to snap up all the gifts you'll want to hand out — at a fraction of the price. Luckily, Amazon is launching Black Friday deals a day before the biggest shopping event of the year officially starts, giving you the opportunity to begin your shopping spree early.

Starting now, you'll be able to shop majorly discounted Amazon devices, Apple products, electronics, beauty products, winter fashion, home essentials, and kitchen appliances — and prices are up to 70 percent off. You'll find a slew of customer-loved brands, like Roomba, Le Creuset, Adidas, Ray-Ban, and Beats, and you'll be able to score discounted stick vacuums, headphones, puffer coats, air fryers, and more.

Best Thanksgiving Deals Overall

With so much to shop, it likely feels a little overwhelming — especially if you don't know where to start. Luckily, we've made it easy for you, plucking out the best discounts you're not going to want to miss. In fact, you can start off by shopping the rarely on sale Apple AirPods Max while they're $100 off, along with a Schwinn exercise bike that's been slashed by a whopping $400. And don't forget to refer back to this guide often; we'll be coming back to update it throughout the day as more deals drop.

Like in past years, this sale will feature a selection of Lightning Deals (products that are on sale for a limited amount of time) and Deals of the Day (discounts that will last a full 24 hours). And for the first time ever, Amazon will be dropping surprise deals every 30 minutes throughout Thanksgiving Day — which means you'll want to check back as often to score markdowns from brands like Samsung, HP, Calvin Klein, and Hasbro.

Amazon is giving you a ton of time to shop this year. Millions of Black Friday deals will be available from Thursday, November 24 through November 25, giving you 48 hours to get everything you want — though popular items will move fast.

Although you won't be required to have a Prime membership to gain access to these discounts, you can always try a free 30-day trial to unlock free two-day shipping — guaranteeing your holiday purchases come before the big day. You'll also have a number of other perks, including Prime Video's entire catalog of movies and TV, Prime Reading's thousands of books and magazines, and Amazon Photos, which provides unlimited photo storage.

Plus, you won't want to miss out on the Prime-exclusive Stock Up and Save section, where members will be able to save 25 percent off when they spend $50 on bulk items and everyday essentials from select Amazon brands.

Don't forget to check out Amazon's curated expert recommendations from the likes of Charli D'Amelio and the ever-popular Oprah's Favorite Things list, making it easier than ever to discover gifts for family, friends, and beyond. There are also a host of other holiday gift guides, organized per category, like this guide devoted to holiday toys as well as this electronics curation that's packed with must-have items from Apple, JBL, and Bose.

There are also a ton of on-sale PEOPLE Tested products that have been vetted and approved by our lab. Our top recommendations include a set of ceramic nonstick cookware from GreenPan and this now-$100 iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner that one tester said "would be a good starter robot vacuum."

Keep scrolling to check out everything worth buying from Amazon's Thanksgiving sale. Once you've read through all our must-have picks, make sure to head directly to the sale hub to see everything else that's marked down.

Best Apple Deals

There are deals aplenty on Apple products, whether you want to snap up headphones, tablets, laptops, or accessories. Don't miss out on grabbing AirPods, which are on sale in a number of models, including the Second Generation for just $90, as well as the AirPods Max which are down $100. Apple Watches and iPads, which are rarely on sale, have super discounts on some of the most recent models.

Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals

If you've been searching for affordable headphones, smart TVs, and gaming equipment, look no further than these deals from customer-loved brands like Bose, JBL, Beats, and Samsung. The best deal we're seeing is on the Beats Studio 3 headphones, which are 57 percent off (saving you $200!). You'll also want to consider the Amazon Fire smart TV (down $220), which is equipped with the Fire TV platform, allowing you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows.

Best Amazon Device Deals

A slew of Amazon devices are seriously discounted right now, including streaming sticks, headphones, and smart TVs. You'll also discover tons of deals on Ring video doorbells, Echo Buds, and Echo Shows — and prices are as little as $15. Even some of the retailer's most popular devices are part of the sale, like the Fire TV Stick 4K that lets you turn any TV into a streaming hub. As long as the discount lasts (and it remains in stock), you can get it for 50 percent off.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Amazon slashed the prices of tons of customer-loved brands in the home and kitchen department, including Roomba, All-Clad, Le Creuset, Casper, and Vitamix, so it's the perfect time to grab essentials like bedding, Dutch ovens, pillows, and cleaning devices. On the home side, consider the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it's on sale, as well as this space heater that's just $31 — it's sure to keep your toes warm all winter long. Plus, grab this Henckels knife set while it's 62 percent off; it comes with all the essentials, including paring, chef's, and steak knives.

Best Clothing and Fashion Deals

If you've been on the hunt for fall- and winter-approved fashion, you're in luck with these Amazon deals. Score the beloved and famous Amazon coat while it's on sale, along with a pair of wonderfully soft slippers that have been marked down to just $38. You can also grab plenty of customer-favorite brands, like Adidas, Columbia, Levi's, JW Pei, and New Balance, with prices starting at just $14.

Best Beauty Deals

In the beauty department, you'll dig up deals in just about every category, including skincare, makeup, and oral health. This includes steep discounts on fan-favorite brands like Crest, Laneige, Revlon, and Oral-B. For a professional blowout — without the high price tag — grab the Drybar blow dryer while it's $30 off; it comes with both a wide and narrow nozzle that can be used on all hair types. Plus, don't miss out on grabbing the popular Laneige lip mask while it's on sale, which will likely sell out early in the day.

More Thanksgiving Deals

