Surprise! Amazon Officially Launched Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — These Are the 25 Best Deals
Online shopping while munching on your favorite Thanksgiving dish? Don't mind if we do.
Amazon's Black Friday sale officially starts today. Yes, you read that right, the retailer has launched its first ever 48-hour Black Friday event that features more deals than ever before. You'll find tons of affordable steals under $30, like these best-selling Adidas sneakers starting at just $39, a pack of 100 disposable face masks for $10, and even a $20 Echo Dot bundle that comes with a smart light bulb. If you're on the hunt for big ticket items, we'd recommend shopping deals like Nespresso's popular coffee machine and Bose's noise-cancelling earbuds today — these prices are so low, they may just sell out by tomorrow.
Shop the 25 best Thanksgiving deals on Amazon right now:
- Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Volumizing Mascara, $7.64 (orig. $10.49)
- Black Disposable Face Masks, 100 Pack, $9.99 (orig. $31.90)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar, Balsam & Cedar, $14 (orig. $27.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Sengled Bluetooth Bulb Bundle, $19.99 (orig. $54.98)
- Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $36.95 (orig. $59.95)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $36.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Crest 3D Professional Whitening Strips Kit, $38 (orig. $54.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $38.48 (orig. $70)
- Amazon Kindle, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Halo View Fitness Tracker, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Casper Sleep Pillow, Standard, $55 (orig. $65)
- Echo Dot, 4th Generation, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Bundle with Echo Show 5, $61.99 (orig. $144.98)
- Shark VacMop Vacuum Mop Bundle, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Waterpik Complete Care Sonic Toothbrush + Water Flosser, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, Rose Gold, $99.99 (orig. $199.95)
- Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation, $109 (orig. $159)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $119.25 (orig. $159)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum, $137.98 (orig. $229.99)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush, $189.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
- New Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249)
- Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Base, $249.99 (orig. $499.99)
With the holidays just around the corner, today is definitely the day to shop for great presents that'll cost way less than usual. Something that makes an "excellent gift" according to Amazon shoppers is 23andMe's mega popular DNA test, which is 50 percent off right now. It has over 22,700 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that it's "fascinating," "definitely worth it," and "super easy to use."
Buy It! 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
If you're looking for a home essential to gift, Shark's vacuum mop hybrid is just $70 right now, and Nespresso's coffee and espresso machine is as low as it ever gets. The Shark VacMop bundle comes with disposable pads and a cleaning solution, and over 12,900 customers swear by it for saving time and keeping their floors cleaner than ever.
Buy It! Shark VacMop Vacuum Mop Bundle, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $119.25 (orig. $159); amazon.com
While you're adding those shiny deals to your cart, don't forget about the everyday essentials that you can snag for under $50, like the Revlon hot air brush, Levi's high rise jeans, Maybelline mascara, and Adidas sneakers. It's a great time to stock up on personal hygiene products like Crest's whitening strips, or finally make the investment in that Kindle e-reader while it's $45.
Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $38.48 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Kindle, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Crest 3D Professional Whitening Strips Kit, $38 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
If you're thinking about beating the Black Friday rush tomorrow, we'd say there's no better time than right now. Shop more of Amazon's Thanksgiving deals here.
