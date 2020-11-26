Amazon Dropped Over 1,000 Thanksgiving Deals One Day Before Black Friday — These Are the 10 Best
We’re thankful for these deals
It’s Thanksgiving, which can only mean two things: turkey, and early Black Friday deals.
While the big sales event officially begins tomorrow, Amazon already has over 1,000 deals running on the site right now. From Apple AirPods to Adidas sneakers to robot vacuums, there are tons of great markdowns to get your hands on before things get hectic tomorrow. We sorted through the discounts for you and found the 10 best Thanksgiving deals on Amazon right now:
- Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, 32 Oz, Pack of 4, $24.49 (orig. $39.96)
- Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer with UV-C Light, $33.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds, $34.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Running Sneakers, $45.50 (orig. $70)
- Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera, $49.99 (orig. $124.98)
- Ambrot Robot Vacuum Mop, $119.99 with Prime (orig. $149.99)
- Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum, $87.99 (orig. $139.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $199 (orig. $299)
Many items are at their lowest prices ever, like Bose’s popular noise-cancelling headphones and this highly rated Roomba vacuum. The Roomba 675 is under $200, which is a rare price point for Roombas (the lowest they usually go for is around $250). The model is Amazon’s best-selling robotic vacuum with over 14,800 five-star ratings. It works on both carpets and hard floors, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can recognize high-traffic areas to provide additional cleaning. Shoppers say that the Roomba is impressive, powerful, and time-saving, and go as far as calling it “flawless.”
And if you’re looking for an even steeper vacuum deal, this customer-favorite cordless vacuum that’s often compared to a Dyson is only $88 right now.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum, $87.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
You’ll also find many deals that are $50 and under, like this Echo Show bundle that comes with a Blink indoor security camera, and Skullcandy’s wireless earbuds that are only $35 right now. Even Germ Guardian’s pluggable air purifier is super affordable thanks to a 43 percent discount. Not only is it a steal for $34, but it often goes out of stock, so you might not be able to find it again after this deal.
Buy It! Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds, $34.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer with UV-C Light, $33.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
We’re not sure about you, but we’re definitely taking advantage of these early Black Friday deals today (after we eat, of course). Shop the rest of Amazon’s Thanksgiving deals here.
- Amazon Dropped Over 1,000 Thanksgiving Deals One Day Before Black Friday — These Are the 10 Best
- Apple AirPods Pro Are at a Record-Low Price Right Now — Plus More Early Black Friday Deals
- The AllModern Black Friday Sale Has Begun, and the Deals Are Unreal
- Everything at Kate Spade Is on Sale for 50% Off — Including the Handbag Pippa Middleton Loves