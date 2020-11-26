Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Dropped Over 1,000 Thanksgiving Deals One Day Before Black Friday — These Are the 10 Best

It’s Thanksgiving, which can only mean two things: turkey, and early Black Friday deals.

While the big sales event officially begins tomorrow, Amazon already has over 1,000 deals running on the site right now. From Apple AirPods to Adidas sneakers to robot vacuums, there are tons of great markdowns to get your hands on before things get hectic tomorrow. We sorted through the discounts for you and found the 10 best Thanksgiving deals on Amazon right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Many items are at their lowest prices ever, like Bose’s popular noise-cancelling headphones and this highly rated Roomba vacuum. The Roomba 675 is under $200, which is a rare price point for Roombas (the lowest they usually go for is around $250). The model is Amazon’s best-selling robotic vacuum with over 14,800 five-star ratings. It works on both carpets and hard floors, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can recognize high-traffic areas to provide additional cleaning. Shoppers say that the Roomba is impressive, powerful, and time-saving, and go as far as calling it “flawless.”

And if you’re looking for an even steeper vacuum deal, this customer-favorite cordless vacuum that’s often compared to a Dyson is only $88 right now.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Vacuum, $87.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

You’ll also find many deals that are $50 and under, like this Echo Show bundle that comes with a Blink indoor security camera, and Skullcandy’s wireless earbuds that are only $35 right now. Even Germ Guardian’s pluggable air purifier is super affordable thanks to a 43 percent discount. Not only is it a steal for $34, but it often goes out of stock, so you might not be able to find it again after this deal.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds, $34.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer with UV-C Light, $33.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com