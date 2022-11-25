I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying During Black Friday — Up to 78% Off

As a full-time shopping editor, I spend a minimum of eight hours a day scanning the internet for the best deals. And that means Black Friday is my Olympics — and you better believe I've been training for my biggest shopping event of the year.

Amazon is packed with tons of discounts for the big day, so I can finally say yes to everything that's been hanging out in my cart for the last few months. Today, I'm going on an incredible shopping journey in just about every category, including home and kitchen, fashion, electronics, and beauty. And that's just what I'm buying at the beginning of the day.

You won't have to spend a big chunk of change to snag my top picks, which are as little as $14 and up to 78 percent off. Keep scrolling to check out everything I'm buying right now, then make sure to bookmark this page and return later to see what other Black Friday deals I'm snapping up throughout the weekend.

Editor-Loved Black Friday Deals

Soup lovers, unite! Cozy season is officially upon us, which means I'll be spending a great deal of the foreseeable future simmering soups and stews to ward off my seasonal depression. I've never bothered to invest in a heavy-bottomed soup pot, instead preferring to rely on my enormous stock pot. But it's about time that I upgrade, and I'm going to do so in style with the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, which has been slashed to just $370.

The stunning pot can fit up to 7.25 quarts, which is plenty large enough to prep soup for the week. It's made of enameled cast iron, which offers excellent heat distribution and retention — so I won't have to worry about hot spots — and the durable material won't dull, stain, chip, or crack over time. It's ready to use right out of the box (no seasoning required!) and comes with a tight-fitting lid that keeps moisture inside the pot while you're cooking.

The Dutch oven comes in a number of hues, many of which are on sale, and I'm opting for the bright cerise to bring a pop of color to my kitchen. It should come as no surprise that tons of Amazon shoppers are enamored with the Le Creuset piece: "I look forward to a very long cooking life with this pot," one reviewer noted.

Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $370.83 (orig. $459.95); amazon.com

Unfortunately, my over-the-ear headphones have officially bit the bullet. But I don't mind: It gives me the perfect excuse to finally buy the Apple AirPods Max. Unlike my previous pair, these headphones have active noise cancellation, blocking out everything except my music (which will be excellent during my transatlantic flight next month!). Each pair is outfitted with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to protect my skin during consecutive hours of use.

I appreciate that the headphones will automatically connect to my phone or tablet when I turn them on. Plus, I'm guaranteed 20 hours of listening per charge, so I won't have to stress about them dying when I'm out and about. Shoppers can choose from a host of colors, including green and sky blue — I'm opting for the sleek silver.

These headphones have picked up over 8,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, and reviewers note they offer "seamless integration with iOS devices" and produce "amazing sound." One customer even wrote, "I went from a $120 pair of Sony headphones which I didn't have any gripes with, but I didn't know what I was missing until I popped these on and pressed play."

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $449.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com

I can hardly ignore the weather report these days, so I know that my fall jacket isn't going to serve me for much longer this year. I don't want to commit to a full-blown winter outfit quite yet, but I do need something that's going to keep me warm if it suddenly drops below freezing. I like the look of this Daily RItual puffer, which is priced at an affordable $46; it's constructed out of a mix of polyester and nylon and complete with a zipper closure and two pockets. It offers a high mock neck — which will keep my neck warm without a bulky scarf — and I can toss it in the washing machine when it inevitably gets dirty.

Choose from a fleet of solid colors, including neon yellow and terracotta, all of which are available in sizes XXS–XXL, as well as four plus sizes. Tons of Amazon reviewers have high praise for the coat, with many explaining that it's "super puffy and warm." One five-star user said, "I get so many compliments on this coat. People are so surprised when I say I got it on Amazon."

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com

There's no reason I shouldn't be brushing my teeth with an electric toothbrush by this point — but I don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a device. So I'm opting for this AquaSonic version, which has racked up over 68,000 perfect ratings, while it's only $34.

The top-rated toothbrush can produce up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, removing plaque with ease. It's designed with four modes and smart vibration timers, plus it comes with eight extra brush heads and a custom travel case, so I can effortlessly pack it up. Plus, I appreciate that the toothbrush can last up to four weeks on a single charge.

Amazon shoppers have also fallen in love with this electric toothbrush. One user called it the "best toothbrush" they'd ever tried, while another added it's "as good" as their Sonicare toothbrush (which is pretty pricey!). Another five-star reviewer wrote, "This is a great value and works better than any toothbrush I have ever had."

Buy It! AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $33.96 with coupon (orig. $59.95); amazon.com

All of these Black Friday deals are just some of what I'll be shopping for this holiday season. Check back later to read about everything else I've endorsed, or hop on over to Amazon's Black Friday hub to look through the sale yourself.

Buy It! All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $55.99 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Dreo Air Purifier Macro Pro, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mellanni 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $35.98 with coupon (orig. $47.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $29.99 (orig. $39.87); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot, $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

