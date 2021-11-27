Shop

What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Black Friday? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $6

They're snagging discounted Hydro flask water bottles, Revlon makeup, and Ninja blenders
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 26, 2021 07:15 PM
There's a lot to explore this Black Friday. In fact, there are more than 10,000 deals happening at Amazon alone. And rather than poring over pages of products on sale, there's an easy way to see what droves of fellow shoppers are adding to their carts. 

Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts feature the retailer's top-selling products in real time, and they're currently packed with impressive Black Friday deals. Hydro Flask water bottles, Ninja blenders, Echo Dots, and Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories makeup are just a few of the markdowns that are being scooped up by swarms of shoppers.  

Trending Black Friday Amazon Deals

When it comes to clothing, folks are gravitating towards comfortable leggings and oversized sweaters this Black Friday. Satina soft high-waisted leggings, which are going for $14, are currently a shopper favorite. The popular loungewear piece has received more than 47,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave about its look, feel, and overall value. Zesica's now-$34 chunky knit sweater is another best-seller that's proving to be a hit with deal hunters, claiming a spot towards the top of the rankings. It comes in dozens of colors, and it's the perfect cozy top to throw on when the temperatures dip this fall and winter. 

It's no surprise that Amazon's Echo Dot and Sengled smart bulb bundle is being scooped up this Black Friday. The now-$35 set has also received an impressive number of five-star ratings — over 101,000 — and many praise filled reviews. The smart home starter kit is a fun and helpful under-$50 holiday gift and considering its steep discount (it's more than 50 percent off), it's no wonder many are grabbing it. 

And when it comes to Amazon's home and kitchen department, many are going for incredibly practical (and inexpensive) items, like Hilife's clothing steamers, Pure Enrichment's air purifiers, and Bentgo's stackable food storage containers. Another trending product are Hydro Flask's water bottles. The colorful stainless steel reusable bottle is Amazon's best-selling insulated bottle overall, and it's currently 25 percent off. The wide-mouth style is a popular choice, but there are dozens of others in various colors that are discounted today, too. 

Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts are updated every hour, so they're always packed with fresh finds and deals that are going fast. It's a great place to find a more curated selection of offers that are so impressive, even fellow shoppers can't resist them. And it's certainly less overwhelming compared to Amazon's Black Friday sale hub, which is packed with thousands of markdowns. Just be sure to move quickly because if an item (like one of the many listed below) finds its way to the top of the ranking, it could be at risk of selling out.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer, $21.66 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ninja Professional Plus Blender Food Processor Kitchen System, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Pure Enrichment PureZone True HEPA Air Purifier, $72.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Container Set, $11.99 with Prime (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Organizer, $14.39 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Leggings, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Women's Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $33.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Roc Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler, $16.82 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Credit: Haus Laboratories

Buy It! Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-Lie-Ner Liquid Eyeliner, $14 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation) Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle, $34.99 (orig. $74.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon Colorstay Looks Book Enigma Eyeshadow Palette, $5.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle, $28.46 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

