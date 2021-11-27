What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Black Friday? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $6

Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts are updated every hour, so they're always packed with fresh finds and deals that are going fast. It's a great place to find a more curated selection of offers that are so impressive, even fellow shoppers can't resist them. And it's certainly less overwhelming compared to Amazon's Black Friday sale hub, which is packed with thousands of markdowns. Just be sure to move quickly because if an item (like one of the many listed below) finds its way to the top of the ranking, it could be at risk of selling out.