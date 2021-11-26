Shop

Amazon Has Over 10,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 75

The massive Black Friday sale includes all of the top brands, like Apple, Sony, Dyson, Le Creuset, Adidas, and many more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 26, 2021 04:44 AM
Go grab your wallet and queue up your virtual cart because Amazon's Black Friday deals are here! 

Amazon's Black Friday sale this year is huge and features over 10,000 deals on electronics, tech, gaming, home goods, kitchen appliances, smart home gadgets, beauty, clothing, and more. The retailer is offering up to 70 percent off hot holiday gifts and tons of popular products, like Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, Nespresso machines, Samsung televisions, and more. But you'll have to hurry: Most of these discounts will only last one day — and in some cases, just a few hours!

Historically, Black Friday comes with some of the best savings you'll see all year on sought-after brands, like Dyson, Apple, Sony, Microsoft, Adidas, and Keurig. Given the potential shipping delays and product shortages that experts are predicting across almost every category, this weekend is a great time to score savings, wrap up your gift shopping, and get ahead of the holiday rush. In fact, many items are already backordered or sold out, proving it's time to seize the sale. 

The annual sale always comes with steep discounts on electronics and tech. Computers, laptops, and tablets are always going for great prices (this year, they start at just $35) while televisions and gaming consoles are another Black Friday staple. Another popular category is kitchen appliances. Bigger items like top-rated refrigerators and laundry washers are marked down while smaller countertop ones like air fryers, pressure cookers, and bread makers, (that also make for great gifts) come with big savings. 

And Amazon specifically always offers impressive deals on its array of devices. Shoppers can get some of Amazon's most popular gadgets, like its best-selling Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick streaming device, at some of the lowest prices that will be available all year. And that's not all — nearly every Amazon device, the likes of its Eero mesh WiFi sets and its Kindles, are discounted this Black Friday. And even better: There are bundles galore, making it easy for shoppers to get a few and save even more by purchasing them together. Case in point: These Echo Dot and smart bulb sets for $60  

Unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a Prime member to get in on many of these deals. While some offers will be exclusive to subscribers, anyone can get in on the special savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You'll also get free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, and an assortment of other perks

If you're ready to dive into the massive number of offers, you can browse them all through Amazon's Black Friday deal hub. And for those who think 10,000 sales is too daunting, don't fret. Start with this curated list of markdowns below, which features some of the best savings on shopper-loved brands and products, which will be updated as offers expire and new ones are released. 

Best Apple Deals

Amazon's array of Black Friday deals includes competitive offers on top-rated Apple gadgets, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and its various computers. New 2021 models are included in the sale with discounts on the new AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Series 7. 

Best Electronic and Tech Deals

Shoppers can score huge savings on all sorts of electronics, tech, and smart home gifts this Black Friday. Headphones, earbuds, smart televisions, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and smart plugs from Bose, Sony, TCL, Samsung, and Microsoft are all on deal. Fun gifts for streamers, like movie projectors and soundbars, are also on sale.  

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Bedding, kitchen appliances, cleaning gadgets — they're all on sale this Black Friday and shopper-loved brands, like Lodge, Keurig, and even Le Creuset, are discounted. Amazon has big savings on vacuums as well: Shoppers can get stick, upright, and robot vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, and Roomba for up to 40 percent off.  

Best Amazon Device Deals

Shoppers can score savings — up to 60 — on Amazon's own assortment of devices and smart home gadgets. The retailer's reviewer-loved Echo Dot (4th Generation) and newest Fire TV Stick are both discounted while other shopper favorites, like the Kindle and Fire HD tablet, also come with impressive savings. And Prime members can score even deeper discounts on some electronics with their subscription. 

Best Beauty Deals

Beauty lovers can get a range of goodies for less: Skincare products, hair tools, oral care, and makeup are all discounted. Drugstore brands like Revlon, Neutrogena, L'Oreal Paris, and Burt's Bees are among the deals, and so are higher end, premium labels.  

Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals

Give your closet a refresh or a complete overhaul with Amazon's deals on clothing, footwear, and accessories for women and men. Shoppers looking for gifts on sale should browse the retailer's deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, Ugg slippers, and everyone's favorite comfy slip-ons from Crocs. 

Note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes and styles.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

