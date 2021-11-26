Amazon Has Over 10,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 75
Go grab your wallet and queue up your virtual cart because Amazon's Black Friday deals are here!
Amazon's Black Friday sale this year is huge and features over 10,000 deals on electronics, tech, gaming, home goods, kitchen appliances, smart home gadgets, beauty, clothing, and more. The retailer is offering up to 70 percent off hot holiday gifts and tons of popular products, like Apple AirPods, iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, Nespresso machines, Samsung televisions, and more. But you'll have to hurry: Most of these discounts will only last one day — and in some cases, just a few hours!
Historically, Black Friday comes with some of the best savings you'll see all year on sought-after brands, like Dyson, Apple, Sony, Microsoft, Adidas, and Keurig. Given the potential shipping delays and product shortages that experts are predicting across almost every category, this weekend is a great time to score savings, wrap up your gift shopping, and get ahead of the holiday rush. In fact, many items are already backordered or sold out, proving it's time to seize the sale.
The annual sale always comes with steep discounts on electronics and tech. Computers, laptops, and tablets are always going for great prices (this year, they start at just $35) while televisions and gaming consoles are another Black Friday staple. Another popular category is kitchen appliances. Bigger items like top-rated refrigerators and laundry washers are marked down while smaller countertop ones like air fryers, pressure cookers, and bread makers, (that also make for great gifts) come with big savings.
And Amazon specifically always offers impressive deals on its array of devices. Shoppers can get some of Amazon's most popular gadgets, like its best-selling Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick streaming device, at some of the lowest prices that will be available all year. And that's not all — nearly every Amazon device, the likes of its Eero mesh WiFi sets and its Kindles, are discounted this Black Friday. And even better: There are bundles galore, making it easy for shoppers to get a few and save even more by purchasing them together. Case in point: These Echo Dot and smart bulb sets for $60
Unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a Prime member to get in on many of these deals. While some offers will be exclusive to subscribers, anyone can get in on the special savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You'll also get free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, and an assortment of other perks.
If you're ready to dive into the massive number of offers, you can browse them all through Amazon's Black Friday deal hub. And for those who think 10,000 sales is too daunting, don't fret. Start with this curated list of markdowns below, which features some of the best savings on shopper-loved brands and products, which will be updated as offers expire and new ones are released.
Best Apple Deals
Amazon's array of Black Friday deals includes competitive offers on top-rated Apple gadgets, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and its various computers. New 2021 models are included in the sale with discounts on the new AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Series 7.
- New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $174.98)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, from $439.99 (orig. $549)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379.99 (orig. $389.99)
- Apple Watch SE, $219.99 (orig. $279)
- MacBook Air Laptop, $849.99 (orig. $999)
- Apple TV 4K, $169.95 (orig. $179)
- Apple TV HD, $139.95 (orig. $144.98)
Best Electronic and Tech Deals
Shoppers can score huge savings on all sorts of electronics, tech, and smart home gifts this Black Friday. Headphones, earbuds, smart televisions, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and smart plugs from Bose, Sony, TCL, Samsung, and Microsoft are all on deal. Fun gifts for streamers, like movie projectors and soundbars, are also on sale.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $179 (orig. $299)
- Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, $78 (orig. $178)
- Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- TCL 50-Inch 5 Series 4K UHD Smart Television, $449 (orig. $524.95)
- Samsung 65-Inch Crystal UHD Smart Television, $697.99 (orig. $749.99)
- Samsung The Frame 55-Inch 4K Smart TV with Alexa, $997.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Microsoft Surface Touchscreen Laptop Studio, $1,512 (orig. $1,597.01)
- Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $149.95 (orig. $249.95)
- Jabra Elite Active 75T Bluetooth Earbuds, $99.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Waterproof Speakers, $21.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
Bedding, kitchen appliances, cleaning gadgets — they're all on sale this Black Friday and shopper-loved brands, like Lodge, Keurig, and even Le Creuset, are discounted. Amazon has big savings on vacuums as well: Shoppers can get stick, upright, and robot vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, and Roomba for up to 40 percent off.
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Two-Pack, $43.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine, $127.46 (orig. $159.99)
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set, $35.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99)
- Bissell 2252 Cleanview Swivel Vacuum Cleaner, $106.44 (orig. $118.44)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $55.99 with coupon (orig. 69.99)
- AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $149.95)
- Ninja Foodi Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Amazon Device Deals
Shoppers can score savings — up to 60 — on Amazon's own assortment of devices and smart home gadgets. The retailer's reviewer-loved Echo Dot (4th Generation) and newest Fire TV Stick are both discounted while other shopper favorites, like the Kindle and Fire HD tablet, also come with impressive savings. And Prime members can score even deeper discounts on some electronics with their subscription.
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Kindle, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $104.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle, $19.99 (orig. $54.98)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display, $44.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet Productivity Bundle, $144.99 (orig. $269.97)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, $69.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System, $167 (orig. $279)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Ring Alarm Home Security Five-Piece Kit, $119.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Beauty Deals
Beauty lovers can get a range of goodies for less: Skincare products, hair tools, oral care, and makeup are all discounted. Drugstore brands like Revlon, Neutrogena, L'Oreal Paris, and Burt's Bees are among the deals, and so are higher end, premium labels.
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Olay Regenerist Face Cream Moisturizer, $18.74 (orig. $25.99)
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, $8.93 (orig. $11.96)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Serum, $14.99 (orig. $26.47)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Set, $15.27 (orig. $19.99)
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit, $27.96 (orig. $46.78)
- Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, $44.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eyeshadow Palette, $13.60 (orig. $34)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $19.97 (orig. $29.99)
- Heeta Hair Shampoo Scalp Massager Brush, $7.98 (orig. $9.99)
Best Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals
Give your closet a refresh or a complete overhaul with Amazon's deals on clothing, footwear, and accessories for women and men. Shoppers looking for gifts on sale should browse the retailer's deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, Ugg slippers, and everyone's favorite comfy slip-ons from Crocs.
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $54.99 (orig. $70)
- Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $29.99 (orig. $60)
- Levi's Men's Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket, $55.79 (orig. $98)
- Crocs Classic Unisex Clog, $46.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, $64.95 (orig. $99.95)
- New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoe, $76 (orig. $79.99)
- Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $14.99 (orig. $38)
- Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket, $27.30 (orig. $40.90)
- Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $140 (orig. $161)
- Champion Manuscript Backpack, $36 (orig. $40)
- Anrabess Women's Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $42.99 (orig. $52.99)
Note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes and styles.
More Black Friday Deals
- Case-Mate Safe Mate Reusable Face Mask Set, $7.49 (orig. $24.99)
- 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $12.99 (orig. $29.95)
- Hydro Flask Water Bottle, $24.71 (orig. $39.92)
- Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike, $679.15 (orig. $999.99)
