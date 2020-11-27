Thousands of Kids’ Toys Are Marked Down for Amazon’s Black Friday Sale — Here’s What to Shop

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is finally here — meaning it’s time to get ahead on your holiday shopping. While the epic sale is the perfect opportunity to scoop up big-ticket items like these Beats headphones , this Ancestry DNA kit , and this Samsung smart TV for a fraction of the retail price, it’s also a great time to shop popular toys for your little ones.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best 25 toy deals to shop from Amazon’s Black Friday sale — and to make it even easier, we’ve broken it up by age group. Whether you’re looking for a new set of Legos for your small child, a new scooter, or a video game for your teenager, there’s something for just about all the kiddos on your shopping list. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to full price.