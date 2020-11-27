Thousands of Kids’ Toys Are Marked Down for Amazon’s Black Friday Sale — Here’s What to Shop

Prices have been slashed on Lego sets, LOL Surprise dolls, and Nintendo Switch games

By Rebecca Carhart
November 27, 2020 01:30 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Credit: Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is finally here — meaning it’s time to get ahead on your holiday shopping. While the epic sale is the perfect opportunity to scoop up big-ticket items like these Beats headphones, this Ancestry DNA kit, and this Samsung smart TV for a fraction of the retail price, it’s also a great time to shop popular toys for your little ones. 

Thousands of kids’ toys are majorly marked down right now, like this LOL Surprise doll and this Mega Bloks set. And prices have been slashed on tons of top-rated children’s games, including this Apples to Apples game that’s discounted by 28 percent, and this What Do You Meme? Family Edition game that’s only $14. 

Shopping for pre-teens and teenagers? Check out this high-tech drone, this Nintendo Switch game, and this coding bundle. And don’t forget to check out educational toys from popular brands like Osmo, Baby Einstein, and Shifu that can help make learning from home easier and more enjoyable.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best 25 toy deals to shop from Amazon’s Black Friday sale — and to make it even easier, we’ve broken it up by age group. Whether you’re looking for a new set of Legos for your small child, a new scooter, or a video game for your teenager, there’s something for just about all the kiddos on your shopping list. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to full price.  

Best Toy Deals for 0 to 24 Months

Credit: Amazon

Best Toy Deals for 2 to 4-Year-Olds

Credit: Amazon

Best Toy Deals for 5 to 7-Year-Olds

Credit: Amazon

Best Toy Deals for 8 to 13-Year-Olds

Credit: Amazon

Best Toy Deals for 14-Year-Olds and Up

Credit: Amazon

