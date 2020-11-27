Thousands of Kids’ Toys Are Marked Down for Amazon’s Black Friday Sale — Here’s What to Shop
Prices have been slashed on Lego sets, LOL Surprise dolls, and Nintendo Switch games
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is finally here — meaning it’s time to get ahead on your holiday shopping. While the epic sale is the perfect opportunity to scoop up big-ticket items like these Beats headphones, this Ancestry DNA kit, and this Samsung smart TV for a fraction of the retail price, it’s also a great time to shop popular toys for your little ones.
Thousands of kids’ toys are majorly marked down right now, like this LOL Surprise doll and this Mega Bloks set. And prices have been slashed on tons of top-rated children’s games, including this Apples to Apples game that’s discounted by 28 percent, and this What Do You Meme? Family Edition game that’s only $14.
Shopping for pre-teens and teenagers? Check out this high-tech drone, this Nintendo Switch game, and this coding bundle. And don’t forget to check out educational toys from popular brands like Osmo, Baby Einstein, and Shifu that can help make learning from home easier and more enjoyable.
To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best 25 toy deals to shop from Amazon’s Black Friday sale — and to make it even easier, we’ve broken it up by age group. Whether you’re looking for a new set of Legos for your small child, a new scooter, or a video game for your teenager, there’s something for just about all the kiddos on your shopping list. Keep reading to shop them all before they jump back to full price.
Best Toy Deals for 0 to 24 Months
- Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag, $14.90 (orig. $24.99)
- Mini Tudou Building Blocks, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.990
- Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone, $11.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Baby Einstein Magic Touch Ukulele, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- NextX Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, $59.39 (orig. $65.99)
Best Toy Deals for 2 to 4-Year-Olds
- Cozzy Kids Magnet Tiles, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse, $140.99 (orig. $202.93)
- Educational Insights Build A Snowman Kit, $16.79 (orig. $23.99)
- Kinetic Sand Kit, $14.88 (orig. $19.99)
- Water Doodle Mat, $17.49 (orig. $27.99)
Best Toy Deals for 5 to 7-Year-Olds
- Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $29.96 (orig. $39.99)
- LOL Surprise OMG Remix Super Surprise, $98 (orig. $129.99)
- Lifetime Geometric Dome Climber Play Center, $206 (orig. $249.99)
- Osmo Genius Starter Kit, $55.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Shifu Orboot, $35.07 (orig. $54.99)
Best Toy Deals for 8 to 13-Year-Olds
- Lascoota Scooter, $88.86 (orig. $139.99)
- Flueston LCD Writing Tablet, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
- LOL Surprise Honeylicious Doll, $28.99 (orig. $34.99)
- What Do You Meme? Family Edition, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Osmo Coding Bundle, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
Best Toy Deals for 14-Year-Olds and Up
- Nintendo Switch Luigi’s Mansion 3, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Catan Extension, $24.86 (orig. $30)
- Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Apples to Apples Party Box, $14.44 (orig. $19.99)
- Holy Stone Wide Angle Quadcopter Drone, $55.79 (orig. $61.99)
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
- 25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 from Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
- Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Items Up to 80% Off — Here’s What to Shop
- Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Has Jeans, Dresses, Shoes, and More for Up to 50% Off — Including Meghan Markle’s Exact Tote
- Bose’s Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are at Their Lowest Price Ever (Again) Ahead of Black Friday
- Amazon Just Dropped 1,000+ Early Black Friday Deals — but These Are the Only Ones Worth Shopping