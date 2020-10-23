Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Yes, Amazon Created a Face Mask Gift Guide — and There Are 80+ Options to Shop

Amazon’s face mask gift guide includes tons of top-rated masks (both cloth and disposable) for the whole family, with options from Levi’s, Vera Bradley, and Cubcoats. The retailer featured a selection of masks from WeddingStar, a customer-favorite brand that has over 150 mask designs. From florals and fruits to animals and other caricatures, its masks have racked up hundreds to thousands of positive reviews for being comfortable and cute.

All WeddingStar masks are made with five layers of fabric for extra protection and include adjustable earloops, a filter pocket, and a flexible nose wire.

Buy It! WeddingStar Cloth Face Mask, Pink Leopard Print, $12.99; amazon.com

Buy It! WeddingStar Cloth Face Mask, Tie-Dye, $12.99; amazon.com

You’ll also find a handful of cute kids’ masks in the selection, including fun bundles that come with other accessories. This kit from ABG Accessories has three face masks in various prints (like unicorns and rainbows), plus three decorative hand sanitizer holder keychains that can be filled with a hand sanitizer of your preference. The bundles come in both girl and boy themes for $17 each.

Buy It! ABG Accessories Kids Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder Keychain, 3 Pack, $16.93–$17.03; amazon.com

Buy It! Cubcoats 2-in-1 Kids Face Masks That Transform into Wristbands, 3 Pack, $24.99; amazon.com

Since face masks are still recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of coronavirus, they’re sure to make useful stocking stuffers for anyone this holiday season. Below, shop more gift-worthy face masks, and check out the entire Amazon guide here.

Buy It! Ai-Fun Adjustable Sequin Face Mask, 3 Pack, $9.19; amazon.com

Buy It! Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask, $8; amazon.com

Buy It! Levi’s Reusable Face Mask, 3 Pack, $14 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pale Male Box Fabric Water-Repellent Face Masks, 3 Pack, $10.90 (orig. $12.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Pale Male Box Fabric Face Mask for Kids, 5 Pack, $25; amazon.com

Buy It! ApePal Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask, Purple, 50 Pack, $16.99; amazon.com

