Yes, Amazon Created a Face Mask Gift Guide — and There Are 80+ Options to Shop

Whether you want to or not, it’s officially time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Amazon recently dropped a handful of gift guides to help you out, from a home guide filled with vacuums and festive decor to a fashion guide where you can find something cozy for everyone in the fam. (Not to mention, you can already shop thousands of early holiday deals, too.) Among the larger curated lists, the retailer has also put together a face mask gift guide, which is filled with more than 80 fun options that’ll keep your loved ones safe (and stylish).
Amazon’s face mask gift guide includes tons of top-rated masks (both cloth and disposable) for the whole family, with options from Levi’s, Vera Bradley, and Cubcoats. The retailer featured a selection of masks from WeddingStar, a customer-favorite brand that has over 150 mask designs. From florals and fruits to animals and other caricatures, its masks have racked up hundreds to thousands of positive reviews for being comfortable and cute.
All WeddingStar masks are made with five layers of fabric for extra protection and include adjustable earloops, a filter pocket, and a flexible nose wire.
You’ll also find a handful of cute kids’ masks in the selection, including fun bundles that come with other accessories. This kit from ABG Accessories has three face masks in various prints (like unicorns and rainbows), plus three decorative hand sanitizer holder keychains that can be filled with a hand sanitizer of your preference. The bundles come in both girl and boy themes for $17 each.
Since face masks are still recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of coronavirus, they’re sure to make useful stocking stuffers for anyone this holiday season. Below, shop more gift-worthy face masks, and check out the entire Amazon guide here.
