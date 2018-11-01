Amazon Launched Early Black Friday Deals — And You Can Already Save Big

It’s November 1, but Amazon is already counting down the days until Black Friday! The online retail giant is gifting us with some amazing early Black Friday deals all month long — which means we can get a head start on our holiday shopping! There’s deals happening in every department including fashion, tech, beauty, gaming, and more! So you can score everything from the cult-favorite Instant Pot for only $69 to the beauty world’s trending derma roller for half off.
These deals are already selling like hotcakes, many great ones being deals of the day, so you’ll have to move quick if you want to snag the best ones before everyone else. And Amazon lovers, you’ll want to bookmark this page because we’ll be continually updating this post throughout the month with the best Black Friday sales at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see today’s best deals, and happy early Black Friday shopping!
Best Fashion Deals
Puffer Coat
Buy It! Haven Outerwear Women’s Mid-Length Quilted Puffer Coat, $48.51 (orig. $99); amazon.com
Yoga Leggings
Buy It! East Hong Women’s Yoga Leggings, $14.81 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Note: This deal of the day ends at 4 p.m. EST on November 1
Best Beauty Deals
Jade Roller
Buy It! Rose Quartz Roller, $10.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Charcoal Peel-Off Mask
Buy It! Piero Lorenzo Blackhead Remover Peel Off Face Mask, $8.49 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Note: This deal of the day ends at 7 p.m. EST on November 1
Microneedle Derma Roller
Buy It! Microneedle Derma Roller for Face, $16 (orig. $28); amazon.com
Best Tech Deals
Amazon Echo
Deal: Buy an Echo and Echo Dot, and save $30; amazon.com
Amazon Fire Stick
Buy It! Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Lenovo Laptop
Buy It! 2019 Lenovo 15-Inch IdeaPad HD Laptop, $329 (orig. $499); amazon.com
Best Home Deals
Instant Pot
Buy It! Instant Pot 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Roomba Vacuum
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 801 Robotic Vacuum, $279 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Note: This deal of the day ends at 3 a.m. EST on November 2
Himalayan Salt Lamp
Buy It! Levoit Salt Lamp Himalayan, $19.59 (orig. $39.38); amazon.com
Best Gaming Deals
Xbox One S 1TB Console — NBA 2K19 Bundle + Echo Dot
Deal:Buy an Xbox One S 1TB console, get a free NBA 2K19 game and Amazon Echo Dot for $299; amazon.com
HP Gaming Laptop
Buy It! HP Omen Gaming 17-Inch Laptop, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,999.99); amazon.com
Note: This deal of the day ends at 3 a.m. EST on November 2