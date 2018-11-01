Amazon Launched Early Black Friday Deals — And You Can Already Save Big

It’s November 1, but Amazon is already counting down the days until Black Friday! The online retail giant is gifting us with some amazing early Black Friday deals all month long — which means we can get a head start on our holiday shopping! There’s deals happening in every department including fashion, tech, beauty, gaming, and more! So you can score everything from the cult-favorite Instant Pot for only $69 to the beauty world’s trending derma roller for half off.

These deals are already selling like hotcakes, many great ones being deals of the day, so you’ll have to move quick if you want to snag the best ones before everyone else. And Amazon lovers, you’ll want to bookmark this page because we’ll be continually updating this post throughout the month with the best Black Friday sales at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see today’s best deals, and happy early Black Friday shopping!

Best Fashion Deals

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Amazon

Puffer Coat

Buy It! Haven Outerwear Women’s Mid-Length Quilted Puffer Coat, $48.51 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Yoga Leggings

Buy It! East Hong Women’s Yoga Leggings, $14.81 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Note: This deal of the day ends at 4 p.m. EST on November 1

Best Beauty Deals

Jade Roller

Buy It! Rose Quartz Roller, $10.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Charcoal Peel-Off Mask

Buy It! Piero Lorenzo Blackhead Remover Peel Off Face Mask, $8.49 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Note: This deal of the day ends at 7 p.m. EST on November 1

Microneedle Derma Roller

Buy It! Microneedle Derma Roller for Face, $16 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Best Tech Deals

Amazon Echo

Deal: Buy an Echo and Echo Dot, and save $30; amazon.com

Amazon Fire Stick

Buy It! Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Lenovo Laptop

Buy It! 2019 Lenovo 15-Inch IdeaPad HD Laptop, $329 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Best Home Deals

Amazon

Instant Pot

Buy It! Instant Pot 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Roomba Vacuum

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 801 Robotic Vacuum, $279 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Note: This deal of the day ends at 3 a.m. EST on November 2

Himalayan Salt Lamp

Buy It! Levoit Salt Lamp Himalayan, $19.59 (orig. $39.38); amazon.com

Best Gaming Deals

Xbox One S 1TB Console — NBA 2K19 Bundle + Echo Dot

Deal:Buy an Xbox One S 1TB console, get a free NBA 2K19 game and Amazon Echo Dot for $299; amazon.com

HP Gaming Laptop

Buy It! HP Omen Gaming 17-Inch Laptop, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,999.99); amazon.com

Note: This deal of the day ends at 3 a.m. EST on November 2