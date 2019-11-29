The 100 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping This Year — Including Apple AirPods for $129

These popular deals across tech, electronics, home, fashion, and beauty are likely to sell out fast!
Get your carts ready! The best shopping day of the year is finally here — and Amazon’s incredible selection of 2019 Black Friday deals does not disappoint.
This Black Friday, Amazon is offering a massive number of discounts across every department — electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and toys — with savings of up to 60 percent off. With new deals launching every hour, there are thousands of sales to shop, but don’t fret! We rounded up the most sought-after deals in every category to make sure you don’t miss out on the best markdowns.
Last year, both Prime members and non-members purchased millions of items through the retailer. The top-selling items included the Echo Dot, AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity, Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones, Jenga, and Instant Pot Duo 60, according to Amazon. All of these products are all on sale again this year and listed below, just in case you missed them last time around.
Whether you’re gift shopping, trying to save on staples in your home, or in the mood to treat yourself, there are so many epic discounts happening right now that are open to everyone, and even more savings exclusively for Prime members. (You can gain access to those, too — and score free shipping — by signing up for a free 30-day trial.) Just be sure to add your items to your cart and check out fast so you don’t miss out on these sales, which are likely to sell out quickly. Happy shopping!
Best Amazon Black Friday Device and Smart Home Deals
- Echo Smart Speaker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker, $22 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Dot Clock Smart Speaker, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Echo Show 5, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $84.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD with Alexa, $89.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Eero Home Wifi System and Wifi Range Extenders, $279 (orig. $399)
- Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System, $149.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2, $129 (orig. $199)
- Fire 7 Tablet, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Kasa Smart WiFi Smart Plug, $13.99 (orig. $19.95)
- Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera, $199 (orig. $249)
Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals
- Insignia 4K Ultra Smart LED Fire TV Edition TV, $159.99 (orig. $230)
- Samsung 55-Inch 4K UHD Series 7 Smart TV, $447.99 (orig. $599.99)
- TCL 55-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $279.99 (orig. $599)
- Samsung Frame 49-Inch HD Smart TV, $879.99 (orig. $1,047.99)
- TCL 65-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV, $549.99 (orig. $1,199)
Best Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, $308.93 (orig. $349.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, $1,299 (orig. $1,599)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $824 (orig. $1,029)
- Lenovo Chromebook 2nd Generation Laptop, $126.82 (orig. $159.99)
- Lenovo Chromebook Convertible Laptop Display, $246.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday Apple Deals
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS), $354.99 with coupon (orig. $384)
- iPad (10.2-inch, latest model), $249 (orig. $329)
- Apple Macbook Air, $899.99 (orig. $1,099)
- Apple Macbook Pro, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249)
Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion and Shoe Deals
- Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jean, $35.70 (orig. $49.99)
- Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $39.97 (orig. $64.50)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $89.99)
- Adidas Unisex Core Backpack, $20.99 (orig. $30)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $42 (orig. $70)
- Champion Life Hoodie, $51 (orig. $85)
- Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging, $42.99 (orig. $110)
Note: Some discounts only apply to certain sizes and styles.
Best Amazon Black Friday Fitness Deals
- Fitbit Alta HR, $98.97 (orig. $129.95)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $148.99 (orig. $199.95)
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test, $59 (orig. $99)
- 23andMe Health and DNA Ancestry Personal Genetic Test, $99 (orig. $199)
Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals
- Affresh Washer Machine Cleaner, $9.16 (orig. $13.98)
- Casper Sleep 12-Inch Foam Mattress, $884 (orig. $995)
- Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress, $540 (orig. $675)
- Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress Bed in a Box, $476 (orig. $595)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $269)
- iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum, $279 (orig. $379)
- Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum, $149 (orig. $179.99)
- Dyson Ball Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $359.99 (orig. $599)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (orig. $499.99)
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer, $429 (orig. $459.99)
- KitchenAid 6-Qt. Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer, $329 (orig. $499.99)
- Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee Espresso Machine, $127.99 (orig. $199)
- Instant Pot Duo60 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $99 (orig. $139.95)
- Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, $54.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $41.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals
- Nintendo Switch Console with $25 Amazon.com Gift Card, $329.99
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, $42.99 (orig. $59.99)
- NBA 2K20 Nintendo Switch Game, $27 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Switch Game, $54 (orig. $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Game, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $38.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Lorac Pro Palette Eyeshadow Kit, $39 (orig. $44)
- GrandeLash Lash Enhancing Serum, $45.50 (orig. $65)
- Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum, $49 (orig. $70)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $29.95 (orig. $69.99)
Best Amazon Black Friday Headphone Deals
- Powerbeats Pro, $199.95 (orig. $249.95)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, $179 (orig. $279)
- Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $79 (orig. $89.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $129 (orig. $177)
- Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 True Wireless Earbuds, $69.99 (orig. $149.99)
More Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $11.99 (orig. $17.47)
- AeroGarden Bounty, $199.95 (orig. $399.95)
- Jenga, $6.88 (orig. $14.99)
- Embark Dog DNA Test: Breed Identification Kit, $99 (orig. $129)
