Amazon Already Kicked Off Black Friday with 10,000+ Early Deals — Here's Everything You Need to Know
Do you hear what I hear? It's the sound of Amazon officially ringing in early Black Friday deals.
The retailer just launched thousands — over 10,000, to be exact — of amazing deals way before the start of Black Friday on November 26. While it may seem earlier than ever, it's not a bad time to take advantage of Amazon's early bird discounts: Not only are dozens of items on sale now that might not be marked down during Black Friday itself, but thanks to shipping delays, experts are advising to order your holiday gifts sooner rather than later.
Not to mention, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are actually really good; we're talking Bose's popular noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off, 40 percent off Le Creuset cast iron ovens, and smart TVs for just $100. You'll find several top-selling products that were on sale for Black Friday last year already marked down, including the 23andMe DNA kit, the Echo Dot, and an iRobot Roomba vacuum for its lowest price ever at $180. Even Apple products are on sale, including the brand's newest AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging and the 4th gen iPad.
Below, shop the 20 best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now, and keep scrolling to learn more about everything you can expect for Black Friday later this month:
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Boncare KN95 Face Masks, 50 Pack, $30.99 (orig. $50.99)
- AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $31.40 (orig. $59.95)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $31.49 (orig. $70)
- Revlon One Step Hot Air Brush, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Echo Dot, 4th Generation, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $37.27 (orig. $60)
- Bedsure Waffle Weave Blanket, Queen, $43.99 (orig. $57.19)
- Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, from $59.95 (orig. $99.95)
- 23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Test, $79 (orig. $99)
- Shark Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Mop, $79.99 (orig. $107.99)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation, $119 (orig. $159)
- Coolife Hardshell Spinner Luggage Set, 3 Piece, $152.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274)
- New Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe Charging, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $199 (orig. $299)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll, $249.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Apple iPad Air 2020, 4th Generation, $569.99 (orig. $599)
When does Amazon Black Friday 2021 start?
Amazon Black Friday will begin on Friday, November 26, 2021. Last year, the retailer launched epic deals one week before Black Friday, which ran through the official date. Amazon already began its early Black Friday sale on November 1; you can expect new early Black Friday deals to drop daily until November 26.
What are the Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals?
Amazon Black Friday deals will be available on thousands of products in every category across the site, including electronics, home, beauty, clothing, pets, and more. Some of the most popular deals last year included the iRobot Roomba, 23andMe DNA Kit, Echo Dot, Revlon Hot Air Brush, and Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush.
When does Amazon Black Friday 2021 end?
Amazon Black Friday will be over at the end of the day on Friday, November 26, 2021, but Cyber Monday weekend deals are expected to begin shortly after on Saturday, November 27, 2021, and continue through Cyber Monday on Monday, November 30, 2021.
