Surprise! These Amazon After-Prime Day Deals Are Still Available
If you missed out on Amazon's enormous Prime Day sale, here's some good news: You can still shop these leftover deals for a bit longer.
While the official sale has wrapped up for this year, the retailer has a slew of after-Prime Day deals that are still active, including markdowns on popular electronics, smart home tech, kitchen gadgets, home decor, clothing, and beauty products. There's no word on when these discounts will expire, so don't delay any longer to ensure you can get in on these savings before the prices go back up.
To our surprise, tons of beloved, well known brands are still marked down: the likes of Le Creuset, Apple, Sony, Levi's, and more. And even best-selling products with thousands of five-star ratings (we're looking at you Apple AirPods Pro) are in stock and going for less. Plus, the savings are still impressive. Price cuts are as steep as 50 percent off.
This year, there were over 2 million deals included in the shopping event. Top-selling products included Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, which are both still on sale. PEOPLE readers gravitated towards the Revlon One-Step hair styler and dryer and Yankee Candles that are also included in these leftover deals.
And unlike the bulk of Amazon's Prime Day offers, these ongoing sales are open to all shoppers. In other words, you don't have to be a Prime subscriber to gain access to these savings - though only members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day membership) will get complimentary shipping on eligible items.
Shop the complete array of ongoing sales through Amazon's deal hub or start with our curated list below, which we'll update when products sell out and discounts expire.
Best Electronic Deals
Prime Day featured a considerable number of deals on electronics, headphones, speakers, soundbars, smart televisions, and other popular gadgets. Many of these products rarely go on sale beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making now an ideal time to upgrade your array of tech.
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- JBL Live 300 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $83.95 (orig. $149.95)
- TCL 43-Inch UHD 4K Smart Television, $264 (orig. $349.99)
- Sony HT-S350 Bluetooth Soundbar, $198 (orig. $279.99)
- Apple AirPods Max, $522.16 (orig. $549)
Best Smart Home and Device Deals
Amazon's annual sale continues to be the best time to score huge savings on its devices, including Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and Fire TV edition televisions that come with streaming capabilities.
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Insignia Fire TV Edition 32-Inch Smart HD Television, $119.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
After a surge in home buying and moving during the pandemic, it only made sense that shoppers were after home items, kitchenwares, appliances, and other nesting must-haves. Thankfully, many of the best items are still available, including iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner and Cuisinart coffee maker deals.
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Grill Pan, $99.95 (orig. $169.95)
- Yankee Candle Large Pink Sands Glass Candle, $16.88 (orig. $27.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15.22 with coupon (orig. $26.68)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $274)
- Bissell Crosswave Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker, $99.95 (orig. $185)
Best Clothing and Shoes Deals
Amazon discounted tons of warm weather must-haves just in time for the hottest months of the summer, like swimsuits, bike shorts, denim shorts, and cooling, lightweight bras. Popular sneakers from New Balance also saw big price reductions that are still happening.
- Cupshe Women's Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $18.89 (orig. $28.99)
- Baleaf Women's High Waist Bike Shorts, $13.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra, $22.24 (orig. $44)
- Levi's Women's Bermuda Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $44.50)
- New Balance Women's 680 V6 Running Shoes, $59.99 (orig. $74.95)
- Cluci Convertible Backpack Shoulder Bag, $37.79 (orig. $41.99)
Best Beauty Deals
It's still a great time to restock your makeup bag and get a few new tools you're likely to use daily, including the Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer. Makeup, skincare, and teeth whitening kits were all in-demand on Prime Day, and still going for less than usual.
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit, $37.31 (orig. $44)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil for Stretch Marks and Scars, $8.92 (orig. $11.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara Two-Pack, $11.75 (orig. $13.48)
- AuraGlow LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $30.50 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
