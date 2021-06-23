Shop

Surprise! These Amazon After-Prime Day Deals Are Still Available

Amazon hasn’t disclosed how long these sales on Le Creuset, Apple, and New Balance will last
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 23, 2021 06:30 AM
If you missed out on Amazon's enormous Prime Day sale, here's some good news: You can still shop these leftover deals for a bit longer.

While the official sale has wrapped up for this year, the retailer has a slew of after-Prime Day deals that are still active, including markdowns on popular electronics, smart home tech, kitchen gadgets, home decor, clothing, and beauty products. There's no word on when these discounts will expire, so don't delay any longer to ensure you can get in on these savings before the prices go back up.

To our surprise, tons of beloved, well known brands are still marked down: the likes of Le Creuset, Apple, Sony, Levi's, and more. And even best-selling products with thousands of five-star ratings (we're looking at you Apple AirPods Pro) are in stock and going for less. Plus, the savings are still impressive. Price cuts are as steep as 50 percent off.

This year, there were over 2 million deals included in the shopping event. Top-selling products included Amazon's Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, which are both still on sale. PEOPLE readers gravitated towards the Revlon One-Step hair styler and dryer and Yankee Candles that are also included in these leftover deals. 

And unlike the bulk of Amazon's Prime Day offers, these ongoing sales are open to all shoppers. In other words, you don't have to be a Prime subscriber to gain access to these savings - though only members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day membership) will get complimentary shipping on eligible items. 

Shop the complete array of ongoing sales through Amazon's deal hub or start with our curated list below, which we'll update when products sell out and discounts expire.

Best Electronic Deals

Prime Day featured a considerable number of deals on electronics, headphones, speakers, soundbars, smart televisions, and other popular gadgets. Many of these products rarely go on sale beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making now an ideal time to upgrade your array of tech. 

Best Smart Home and Device Deals

Amazon's annual sale continues to be the best time to score huge savings on its devices, including Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, and Fire TV edition televisions that come with streaming capabilities. 

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

After a surge in home buying and moving during the pandemic, it only made sense that shoppers were after home items, kitchenwares, appliances, and other nesting must-haves. Thankfully, many of the best items are still available, including iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner and Cuisinart coffee maker deals. 

Best Clothing and Shoes Deals

Amazon discounted tons of warm weather must-haves just in time for the hottest months of the summer, like swimsuits, bike shorts, denim shorts, and cooling, lightweight bras. Popular sneakers from New Balance also saw big price reductions that are still happening. 

Best Beauty Deals 

It's still a great time to restock your makeup bag and get a few new tools you're likely to use daily, including the Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer. Makeup, skincare, and teeth whitening kits were all in-demand on Prime Day, and still going for less than usual. 

