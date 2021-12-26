Shop

The 40 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon — Including Markdowns on Dyson, Apple, and Vitamix

Save up to 52 percent onelectronics, kitchen appliances, and beauty products
By Amy Schulman December 26, 2021 05:00 AM
Christmas Day may be over, but that doesn't mean we're out of things to celebrate. If it's sales and deals that bring about some post-holiday cheer for you, head straight to Amazon to find markdowns on a slew of items in its massive after-Christmas sale.  

Here you'll find deals on Apple products, electronics, home devices, kitchen appliances, and clothing and beauty items. You can shop a pair of AirPods Pro for just $179 and a Sony speaker for $113. If you're looking to add a new TV to the living room, consider the TCL 50-Inch 4K TV which has been slashed by $140, or transform any TV into a smart TV with an Amazon Fire Stick that's now just $25. 

If it's home essentials and kitchen appliances you're after, consider nabbing a Toshiba toaster oven that's 47 percent off; the inside is large enough to fit six pieces of bread or one 12-inch pizza at a time. There's also a discounted Vitamix — a rare occurrence — that's sure to take all your smoothie and soup-making experiments to new heights. And if you've had your eye on a robot vacuum cleaner, opt for the iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum that's $200 less, or grab a Dyson upright vacuum for less than $350. Plus, there are several under-$50 items that shouldn't be overlooked, including a top-rated space heater for $25 and a Lodge carbon steel skillet for $45.   

On the fashion side, you can snag these Oakley aviator sunglasses for 50 percent off, along with a pair of cozy slippers for less than $30. Beauty lovers shouldn't miss out on this top-rated makeup sponge set that thousands of shoppers call "better than the original Beauty Blender." Plus you can nab a Chi flat iron with more than 5,000 perfect ratings for 52 percent off. 

Keep reading to check out the rest of our hand-picked deals from Amazon's after-Christmas sale, including more discounts on beloved brands like Roku, Google, Vitamix, Nespresso, Levi's, and more. Make sure to check out ASAP because these prices aren't guaranteed to last much longer. 

Best Apple Deals:

Best Electronics Deals:

Best Home and Kitchen Deals:

Best Device and Smart Home Deals:

Best Fashion Deals:

Best Beauty Deals:

