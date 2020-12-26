Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Is Here! Shop Major Discounts on Apple AirPods, Dyson Vacuums, and Ugg Boots
It’s time to treat yourself
We’ve officially reached the end of the holiday gifting season, and that means it’s time to make some purchases for yourself. Luckily, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale has begun, and it’s filled with items from beloved brands at majorly discounted prices.
The massive after-Christmas sale includes deals on smart home devices, Apple products, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, clothing and shoes, and beauty products. You can shop the Echo Dot 4th Generation for just $30 and a pair of Apple AirPods for $125. If you’re in the market for a new TV, the TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV is $100 off the original price right now. And if you’ve had your eye on Dyson’s vacuum lineup for a while now, treat yourself to the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $489.
In the fashion department, you can score a pair of customer-loved Levi’s skinny jeans for just $50 and ultra-soft Ugg boots for $119. For any beauty lovers, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm with 3,300 five-star ratings is on sale for $44. You can also get Crest 3D No Slip Professional Effects Whitestrips for $38 to brighten your smile before we enter the new year.
As we finish out this rollercoaster of a year, we could all use a pick-me-up to bring us into a (hopefully) better 2021. We rounded up the best deals from Amazon’s after-Christmas sale to make your shopping experience a little easier. Deals this good won’t last for long, so we recommend adding these popular items to your cart before it’s too late.
Best Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $124.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.98 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $339 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad (8th gen), $399.98 (orig. $429)
- Apple Magic Keyboard, $94 (orig. $99)
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen), $99 (orig. $129)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, $99 (orig. $159)
Best TV, Headphone, and Electronics Deals
- Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series Smart TV, $1,097.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Sony X800H 43-inch Smart LED TV, $448 (orig. $599.99)
- JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $299.95 (orig. $399.95)
- Echo Buds, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $123 (orig. $248)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $597 (orig. $699.99)
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $488.85 (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $219.95 (orig. $319.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $229 (orig. $279.99)
- Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, $199.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $299.95)
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $119.99 (orig. $169.99)
Best Device and Smart Home Deals
- Echo (4th Gen), $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5, $244.98 (orig. $289.98)
- Fire TV Stick, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Show 8, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Smart Home Camera, $19.99 (orig. $25.98)
Best Fashion Deals
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $246.99)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $79.50 (orig. $89.99)
- Ugg Fluff Mini Quilted Boot, $116.22 (orig. $170)
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt, $21.57 (orig. $26.22)
Best Beauty Deals
- Crest 3D No Slip Professional Effects Whitestrips, $37.95 (orig. $45.29)
- Real Techniques Set of 4 Miracle Complexion Sponges, $10.79 (orig. $13.99)
- Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion Mascara, $6.70 (orig. $9.99)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $43.52 (orig. $64)
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum, $45.50 (orig. $65)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Is Here! Shop Major Discounts on Apple AirPods, Dyson Vacuums, and Ugg Boots
- The Leggings Brand That’s Been a Celeb Favorite for More Than a Decade Dropped an Epic End-of-Year Sale
- This Is the ‘Ultimate Blow Dryer Brush,’ According to a Top Celebrity Hairstylist
- Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Half-Yearly Sale, and Thousands of Styles Are Up to 40% Off