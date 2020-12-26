Shop

Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Is Here! Shop Major Discounts on Apple AirPods, Dyson Vacuums, and Ugg Boots

It’s time to treat yourself

By Eden Lichterman
December 26, 2020 05:00 AM
Credit: Amazon

We’ve officially reached the end of the holiday gifting season, and that means it’s time to make some purchases for yourself. Luckily, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale has begun, and it’s filled with items from beloved brands at majorly discounted prices. 

The massive after-Christmas sale includes deals on smart home devices, Apple products, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, clothing and shoes, and beauty products. You can shop the Echo Dot 4th Generation for just $30 and a pair of Apple AirPods for $125. If you’re in the market for a new TV, the TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV is $100 off the original price right now. And if you’ve had your eye on Dyson’s vacuum lineup for a while now, treat yourself to the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $489. 

In the fashion department, you can score a pair of customer-loved Levi’s skinny jeans for just $50 and ultra-soft Ugg boots for $119. For any beauty lovers, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm with 3,300 five-star ratings is on sale for $44. You can also get Crest 3D No Slip Professional Effects Whitestrips for $38 to brighten your smile before we enter the new year. 

As we finish out this rollercoaster of a year, we could all use a pick-me-up to bring us into a (hopefully) better 2021. We rounded up the best deals from Amazon’s after-Christmas sale to make your shopping experience a little easier. Deals this good won’t last for long, so we recommend adding these popular items to your cart before it’s too late. 

Best Apple Deals

Best TV, Headphone, and Electronics Deals

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Best Device and Smart Home Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals 

