Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Just Kicked Off — Here’s What to Buy Today

The temperatures have dropped, our holiday decorations are up, and there’s a new package arriving at our doorstops daily (from all that Black Friday shopping, obviously) — it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! But if you haven’t quite finished checking everything off your list, well, you’re in luck. Amazon is still spreading the holiday cheer!

Thanks to Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, which kicked off yesterday, we can still save big on all the gifts we have left to buy. Every day until December 13, Amazon will feature a new set of deals on everything from video games to fashion to electronics. Only one category will be featured each day, and these deals will only last 24 hours (we repeat, only 24 hours!), so you’ll have to move fast if you want to snag the best offers. See the full list below, so you can plan ahead of time.

Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

12/2: Home improvement (ended)

12/3: Gaming

12/4: Toys

12/5: PC

12/6: Home

12/7: Fashion

12/8: Baby, pets, camera

12/9: Beauty and personal care

12/10: Electronics

12/11: Kitchen

12/12: Furniture lawn & garden

12/13: Sports & outdoors

On the second day of Amazon’s deals list, our true love gave to us: the most insane deals on gaming. Score everything from video games to board games that are seriously discounted, including this Blue Yeti Cool Grey Mic + Assassin’s Creed Origin Streamer Bundle for $40 off and this Xbox One Controller Charging Station for under $15. You can even snag tons of strategy board games on sale, like the popular Codenames Pictures game for only $10 and the hilarious Exploding Kittens Card Game for kids that’s now under $15.

Best Video Games Deals

ASUS Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router, $189.99 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com

Acer Predator Galea 300 Gaming Headset, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Blue Yeti Cool Grey + Assassin’s Creed Origins Streamer Bundle, $98 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Dell Alienwire 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Screen LED-lit Monitor, $679.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

PDP Energizer Xbox One Controller Charger with Rechargeable Battery Pack for Two Wireless Controllers Charging Station, $12.31 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System, $329 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Best Board Games Deals