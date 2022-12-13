Aly Raisman Reads Up to 3 Books Every Week — Here Are the Titles She Recommends You Add to Your List

She made a name for herself by flipping over balance beams and soaring through the air on the Olympic floor, but these days, gold medalist Aly Raisman is taking things slower.

I caught up with the third-most decorated American gymnast of all time at an Aerie event in New York City last week, and while I certainly couldn't relate to her world-class athleticism, we did bond over something more ordinary: our love of books.

"I'm reading one to three books a week now," Raisman, 28, shared with PEOPLE. "I never read this much before, but I just love it." The two-time women's gymnastics captain's taste ranges from juicy murder mysteries, like Katherine Faulkner's "excellent" novel Greenwich Park and Ruth Ware's The Woman in Cabin 10, to informative financial books, like Sheelah Kolhatkar's Black Edge.

"If I want a lighter read, I'll go for a relaxing romance novel, but then I'll read a finance book or self-help book,'' Raisman explained. "I love learning about finance and business. Sometimes I'm rotating between four books depending on my mood."

Even when she's sinking into a hot bath, which is one of her favorite ways to relax, Raisman has a few books on hand in case she changes her mind mid-soak. However, if a book really catches her attention, she claims she'll commit solely to it. "Some books really pull me in," she admitted. "I couldn't put Bad Blood down."

When she's not turning the pages in her bathtub, Raisman unwinds by watching Grey's Anatomy with her dog, Mylo, snuggled up beside her. But no matter what she's doing at home, the mental health advocate said she's most likely wearing comfy clothes from Aerie, for which she's a brand ambassador.

"When I'm home, I love being cozy," she shared. "I wear Aerie's black leggings almost every single day. They're also great for hanging with friends and traveling. Sometimes I'll even go to dinner in leggings and an Aerie sweatshirt."

True to her word, Raisman was wearing the super soft leggings when we spoke, along with a long sleeve shirt and an eye-catching mustard puffer vest, the latter of which she's planning to give her sister Madison, who loves the color, for Hanukkah.

But as far as general gift-giving goes, Raisman claimed that she's trying to steer away from material items and focus more on providing her friends and family with experiences.

"I just read a book called Happy Money: The Science of Happier Spending, which talked about how an experience is a really great way to spend your money, and how it can help people find more joy," she explained. "I have a few experience gifts I'm excited to give to my family this year."

From devouring books to playing fetch with Mylo to opting for walking workouts, Raisman is embracing a slower pace in retirement. "I'm working on doing less and relaxing more," she said. "If I'm exhausted, I'm just going to relax. I'm learning that that's okay."

Below, shop more of Raisman's recent reads and comfy clothes she favors from Aerie — all of which are currently on sale.

