Found: 8 Period Products That Aren't Tampons That You Can Buy Online Now
Remember when it was a struggle to find toilet paper back in 2020 when the pandemic started? Well, now the demand and lack of supply is impacting hygiene products like tampons. The good news is we found period alternatives that are just as effective and are available at Amazon starting at $10.
Prices on everyday essentials are on the rise and companies like Procter & Gamble, who make Tampax, are working around the clock to try and keep up since the demand increased significantly in the past two years, according to a P&G statement. Some areas of the country are more affected than others, and if the tampon shortage has you considering alternative period products, check out these eight options that you can buy online.
Period Product Alternatives
- Simfamily 5-Pack Reusable Waterproof Bamboo Charcoal Menstrual Pads, $13.98
- Wegreeco Bamboo Reusable 6-Piece Sanitary Pad Set, $9.99 (orig. $11.99)
- DivaCup Menstrual Cups, $32.99 (orig. $39.59)
- Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup, $28.99
- Innersy 3-Pack Women's Hipster Period Underwear, $23.99
- Bambody 3-Pack Absorbent Period Panties, $39.90
- Softdisc 14-Pack Disposable Menstrual Discs, $11.99
- Flex 12-Pack Disposable Menstrual Discs, $14.97 (orig. $20)
Before getting into the alternatives, it should be noted that none of these will completely eliminate the risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), and should be used as directed. TSS is a bacterial infection that's commonly associated with tampons, but Dr. Melisa Holmes, OB-GYN, and co-founder of Girlology writes for Tampax that it can happen to anyone, even men and children. "Only about half of TSS infections are related to menstruation."
Some of the first period products people are typically introduced to at the start of puberty are disposable tampons and pads, which aren't very environmentally friendly. If you grew up thinking these were your only two options, you're not alone. These days, other alternatives like cloth pads are becoming increasingly popular since they're more sustainable and affordable.
Unlike disposable ones, cloth pads can be reused again and again for up to five years if they're taken care of properly and rotated with other cloth pads throughout your cycle. That's right, you can spend less than $15 on period products and be set for the next few years. The cleaning process can seem inconvenient, but worth it for the amount of money you save. Plus, they can be worn for up to six hours at a time depending on your flow.
It's recommended to soak soiled pads in cold water before putting them in the wash to prevent staining. Then, place them in a designated laundry bag (most cloth pads come with one), and wash them with cold water and natural detergent. Don't use any bleach, fabric softener, or any other chemicals that can be harmful to sensitive skin. The pads can be air dried or placed in the dryer.
We found two highly rated brands on Amazon that have over 11,000 five-star ratings collectively and come in packs of five for less than $15. They're super easy to use with buttons on each wing to ensure they stay in place, and each is decorated with a cute design as an added bonus.
Buy It! Simfamily Reusable Waterproof Bamboo Charcoal Menstrual Pads, $13.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Wegreeco Bamboo Reusable Sanitary Pads, $9.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Another tampon alternative that's more popular these days is a menstrual cup that catches menstrual fluid instead of absorbing it. Two popular brands with thousands of rave reviews are the DivaCup and Saalt Cup that are made with medical-grade silicone and are eco-friendly. Menstrual cups are more expensive than the other products on our list, but they can last up to 10 years or more with regular cleaning and sanitizing.
Menstrual cups are inserted using either a U-fold or push-down fold, which can be shown on the DivaCup site with step-by-step instructions. With these methods, you're making the cup smaller at the top to make insertion easier and then once it's inside, it'll pop open and cover the opening of your cervix to catch the menstrual fluid and provide a leak-proof period. Depending on whether you have a high, low, or normal cervix, you might need to trim the stem so it doesn't stick out too far and cause discomfort. The secret to using a cup is to relax your muscles and get into a comfortable squatting position.
They can stay in for up to 12 hours at a time and when it's time to empty the cup, make sure to gently press on the sides to release the suction before pulling it down with the stem. Then, rinse it with water (no soap) and make sure it's dry before reinserting. It's important to sanitize your cup by boiling it for up to 10 minutes after each cycle and before using it again to get rid of any potential bacteria. Note that this won't remove staining, which is normal over time.
Two of the best things about a menstrual cup is they can be used by people of any age and come in different sizes for those who have and haven't given vaginal birth. The Mayo Clinic lists four other pros including cost, durability, the fact that it's chemical-free, and environmentally-friendly.
Buy It! DivaCup Menstrual Cups, $32.99 (orig. $39.59); amazon.com
Buy It! Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup, $28.99; amazon.com
If you're willing to try something new, then period panties might be for you. We know the concept sounds a little odd, but they are less of a hassle compared to pads, tampons, and menstrual cups since they're machine washable and don't require a lot of extra care. Plus, they provide four-layer coverage from the front all the way up your rear and you no longer have to worry about staining your everyday underwear. We recommend washing the period panties in a laundry bag in their own cycle with cold water.
We found two sets on Amazon that come with three period panties for less than $40 and are available in sizes XS–5XL. And did we mention they're great for postpartum recovery, too?
Buy It! Innersy 3-Pack Women's Hipster Period Underwear, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bambody 3-Pack Absorbent Period Panties, $39.90; amazon.com
Last but not least, there is an option for anyone who prefers disposable period products that require no maintenance and aren't tampons. Disposable menstrual discs are a happy medium between a tampon and a menstrual cup since they can only be used once and catch menstrual fluid instead of absorbing it. To insert, all you need to do is fold the ring into a figure eight shape and push it all the way back so it sits around your cervix. Then, push the last part of the rim upward so it sits behind the pubic bone and doesn't cause discomfort or leaks.
A single disc can be used for up to 12 hours, which means you can wear it pretty much all day without having to change it at work or school. When removing the disc, make sure to hook your finger under the room and pull it out parallel to the floor so the menstrual fluid doesn't spill out. Besides being disposable and easy to use, menstrual discs have other perks that make them stand out. For example, they produce 60 percent less waste than tampons and you can even be intimate while wearing one. The best part of all? They hold approximately the same amount as three super tampons.
Buy It! Softdisc 14-Pack Disposable Menstrual Discs, $11.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Flex 12-Pack Disposable Menstrual Discs, $14.97 (orig. $20); amazon.com
