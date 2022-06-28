Found: 8 Period Products That Aren't Tampons That You Can Buy Online Now

They can stay in for up to 12 hours at a time and when it's time to empty the cup, make sure to gently press on the sides to release the suction before pulling it down with the stem. Then, rinse it with water (no soap) and make sure it's dry before reinserting. It's important to sanitize your cup by boiling it for up to 10 minutes after each cycle and before using it again to get rid of any potential bacteria. Note that this won't remove staining, which is normal over time.