TikToker Alix Earle Revealed Her Favorite Amazon Finds from the Last Year — and They Start at $10

If you're one of the millions that watch Alix Earle's get ready with me (GRWM) videos, then you'll probably recognize these Amazon finds.

The TikTok influencer recently shared her favorite Amazon purchases, which include affordable clothing, a slew of beauty products and tools, and a series of electronics and accessories that help her film content. While some of her favorites from the past year are out of stock, most are still available, and almost everything that made the list is under $55.

Top Fashion Finds

When it comes to fashion, the influencer pointed her followers to three casual, comfy items. Topyogas' $23 high-waisted bootleg yoga pants with 5,000 five-star ratings made the list along with SheIn ribbed knit shorts and crop tops. The loungewear set comes in a pack of three, and it's available in various color combinations, which all feature the same stretchy, soft fabric.

Another one of her favorite products from the year includes Echolife's extra long slouchy socks. The three packs of cotton socks come in 16 different color combinations, and they are designed to be styled three ways. You can fold them closer to your ankle, wear them mid-calf, or use them as knee-high socks to layer under boots. "They make any sneaker [or] slipper look so cute," she said on TikTok. "I love them."

Top Beauty Finds

Earle shared several of her go-tos for getting ready, too, including Tigi's bed head hair wax stick, which makes it easy to get a slicked-back look. Other haircare favorites include Pureology's hydrate sheer shampoo and conditioner with 5,000 five-star ratings and K18's leave-in repair hair mask with 4,000 perfect ratings.

She also told followers that Moroccanoil's luminous strong hairspray is her "favorite hairspray," claiming it's great for giving your hair volume. Amazon shoppers have also given it rave reviews and more than 5,000 five-star ratings. The strong-strength hairspray is ideal for updos or any style that requires extra hold. "And it smells really good," Earle said.

Beakey's triangle powder makeup puffs are another beauty product that she called out in her TikTok video. Just like her haircare favorites, this one has racked up tons of perfect ratings — over 1,600. Each pack comes with 12 of the wedge sponges that are great for applying and blending primer and makeup. You can use them with dry or liquid products, like bronzer, powder, or foundation. Earle revealed that these help her makeup to look "smoother."

TopTech Finds

Earle also highlighted some helpful gadgets and accessories that she uses when filming content and taking photos. Followers will recognize the Apple AirPods Max that she's worn in videos. And Newmowa's high-power rechargeable clip light is another on her list. In fact, she used the tiny clip-on light when filming the TikTok.

She also mentioned the tripod that impressed her, which she discovered after testing several others that broke or didn't hold up. Eucos' phone tripod "is the only one that has lasted and worked," she said. It folds down into a handheld size, making it great for travel. And its smart design allows users to position phones and GoPros at various angles and heights, providing tons of versatility.

Earle revealed even more of her favorites through her Amazon storefront. Discover more of the influencer's staples below, or head to her Amazon store to check out the complete assortment.

