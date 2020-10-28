This Cozy Robe Has Raked in Thousands of Perfect Ratings Thanks to One Unexpected Detail

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that prioritizing comfort is now more important than ever, especially when many Americans have spent the past several months working from home. You might find it worthwhile to wear your business casual best during work hours, but there are bound to be moments when nothing sounds better than snuggling up in the coziest article of clothing you can find.
The Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Plush Fleece Robe was tailor-made for those moments. Reviewers say it might be the warmest bathrobe on the market thanks to its unique hooded design, which reviewers say adds an extra layer of comfort and makes it way warmer than the average robe. Because it’s sold in sizes up to 4X, there’s an option available for a wide variety of people.
Buy It! Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Plush Fleece Robe with Hood, $49.95–$59.99, amazon.com
Beyond its hood, there are plenty of other things to love about this ankle-length robe. It’s made from quality coral fleece, which is thicker, fuzzier, and more durable than other standard alternatives. It also features two large pockets that are sturdy enough to hold your phone while keeping your hands warm. Finally, its inside tie closure ensures that the robe will stay securely closed no matter what.
Amazon shoppers are incredibly passionate about what they call “the most luxuriously soft, warm full-length robe” they’ve ever owned. “I’ve been looking for a robe that’s good for after a shower but that’s also a good lounge robe. This thing takes the cake,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s huge and fluffy but not in a cheap material way. The hood makes me feel like I’m wearing a huge blanket wrapped around me.”
Others say the plush robe is so ridiculously comfortable that they’ve debated wearing it out and about: “I walked outside in 30 degree weather with the hood up and was warm and toasty. Tempted to wear it around outside like a monk or Sith Lord.”
Grab the Alexander Del Rossa Robe in one of 25 vibrant colors now, and consider sizing up if you plan to pile on the layers underneath. Fair warning: Family members will probably get jealous once they’ve witnessed you basking in its coziness.
