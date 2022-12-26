The 100 Best After-Christmas Deals from Amazon's Big Sale

The holidays may be over — but that doesn't mean the shopping season has to end. In fact, there are still tons of sales happening over at Amazon, giving you plenty of time to stock up on winter gear or grab that one item you actually wanted for the holidays.

Amazon's after-Christmas sale has massive markdowns in just about every department, including Apple tech, Amazon devices, winter fashion, beauty products, home essentials, and electronics — and prices are up to 70 percent off. You'll be able to shop top brands, like Roomba, Laneige, Sony, Beats, and Bissell, so it'll undeniably feel like the holiday season all over again.

Since there's so much to shop right now, we've made it super easy by plucking out our top 10 picks of what you're not going to want to miss. The first thing you'll want to pick up is is the Apple AirPods Pro while they're only $200 — one of the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday — along with this Amazon Fire smart TV that's been slashed by almost $200.

You're not going to want to overlook this Roomba that's on sale for just $179, which is one of the most popular vacuums at Amazon. It should come as no surprise that it's netted over 10,000 five-star ratings, since the device easily picks up all the dust and hair scattered around your house, plus it's easy to set up and use — so you won't have to worry about tricky technology. And while you're still shopping, make sure to pick up the Instant Pot Duo Crisp that makes cooking a breeze, along with this popular HP laptop that's affordably priced at $120.

Amazon

Best Overall Deals

As one of PEOPLE's shopping experts, I'm buying just about everything on this list today. I'm still using a pair of first-generation AirPods that barely work, so I'm immediately adding these discounted Pros to my cart. I've also been eyeing these Levi's straight jeans for weeks, and I can hardly pass on buying them for only $48. I'm certain they'll go effortlessly with my favorite pair of platform black boots — along with this oversized men's sweater I can't seem to take off.

And lest I forget: I won't let the day expire before nabbing these Ugg slippers that are $30 off. I can already see myself wearing them exclusively around the house (what can I say; my feet are always cold!).

Unlike past Prime Days and other Amazon-only sales, you won't be required to have a Prime membership to score these deals. But it's certainly useful to have free two-day shipping — especially if you forgot to get certain people in your life a gift — so you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Along with expedited shipping on qualifying items, Prime members will also gain access to over 30 extra perks, including Prime Video and Amazon's new Stock Up and Save Section, which is the perfect place to score discounted bulk items.

And if you head to the Stock Up and Save department right now, you can save 20 percent if you spend $50 or more on select items. Keep reading to check out everything that's on sale right now that you might want to snap up, including cleaning staples, diapers, pet treats, and coffee refills.

Amazon

Amazon Stock Up and Save Deals

If you're on the hunt for previously vetted items, Amazon's sale is teeming with tons of PEOPLE Tested products that have been thoroughly scoped out by our lab. Right now, you can scoop up the All-Clad 10-piece stainless steel cookware set while it's 37 percent off. The set comes with all the essentials, including two frying pans, two saucepans, one sauté pan, and a stock pot, plus a fleet of matching lids. This set was named as one of our best stainless steel cookware sets, with one tester explaining that it's a "solid 'go-to' for a home or professional cook."

Amazon

Buy It! All-Clad D5 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $899.95 (orig. $1,429.94); amazon.com

Plus, the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser is 32 percent off — and it's not only been tested by our team, but it's also approved and recommended by dentists. The flosser is designed with three modes and four jet tips, and it even cuts flossing time down by 90 percent — so you won't be taking up too much time while you prepare for bed. Take it from one of our testers who declared that it's "an all-around great water flosser."

Amazon

Buy It! Aquasonic Aqua Flosser, $33.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

And there's even more that's worth shopping during Amazon's after-Christmas sale below. And once you've scrolled through all our picks, make sure to head directly to Amazon's deal hub to check out everything else that's marked down today.

Amazon

Best Apple Deals

There are a handful of Apple devices on sale, making it a great time to pick up headphones, tablets, or watches that are rarely on sale. Don't overlook the Apple AirPods Max while they're $100 off; the beloved headphones are available in a variety of colors, with shoppers noting that they provide the "ultimate listening experience." Plus, shoppers can pick up an Apple Watch SE for only $229; the watch is easily customizable and can even be worn while swimming. One user put it simply: "I love this watch and will not leave the house without it."

The Best of Apple: 2022 Apple iPad Air

Apple iPads are rarely discounted — and right now this 2022 model is the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days. The device is installed with an Apple M1 chip and a liquid retina display, so you'll be able to see the brightest colors. One user added: "The screen is quite vibrant and extremely responsive."

Amazon

Best TV Deals

If you've been looking to upgrade an old television with a faster and smarter device, now's the time to hit pay. Amazon has marked down tons of TVs from a slew of top-rated brands, including Toshiba, Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire, and Hisense, with prices as little as $80 for a smart device.

Shoppers won't want to miss out on snapping up the Toshiba Smart Fire TV while it's marked down by $100. The TV measures 43 inches — so it'll provide you with plenty of space to take in all your favorite shows and movies — and it's already complete with Amazon's Fire platform, allowing you to stream everything from one place. If you're looking for something a little bigger, consider this Amazon Fire smart TV that measures 55 inches — and it's on sale for under $500.

The Best of TV: Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Those who want a large screen — but don't want to spend a decent chunk of change — should look directly at this Hisense Smart Fire TV that's 42 percent off right now. Measuring in at 58 inches, the TV produces incredibly rich colors, boasts Bluetooth connectivity, and includes a metal stand, so you can automatically set it up without having to mount it to the wall. One reviewer even called it a "phenomenal" TV.

Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

All your favorite brands are on sale in Amazon's home and kitchen department, including Roomba, Keurig, Bissell, Lodge, and All-Clad — and prices are as little as $15. On the home side, you can snap up everything from pillows and bed sheets to steam mops and mattresses. For instance, you can grab this top-rated Casper pillow that's picked up over 1,700 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it "comfortable" and a "great all-around pillow."

If it's kitchen appliances you're after, there's plenty to choose from, too. Look to the Henckels 20-piece knife set while it's 30 percent off. The set comes with all the essentials, including utility knives, steak knives, and kitchen shears, plus the knives are super sharp straight out of the box. And you're not going to want to miss out on this Lodge Dutch oven while it's 40 percent off. The beautiful piece of cookware is ideal for cold-weather dishes like soups and stews, so it's sure to get tons of use.

The Best of Home and Kitchen: Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

This beloved device rarely goes on sale (we tend to see it discounted only during Prime Day and Black Friday), so now's the time to snatch it up while it's marked down. The popular carpet cleaner is your go-to for lifting messes from carpets, upholstery, and car interiors, nixing stains you may have thought were there for life. It should come as no surprise that the device has nabbed more than 16,000 perfect ratings, with one reviewer adding that it "magically erased all stains."

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

If your floors are looking a little rough — or you've noticed that your bare feet are picking up more dust and dirt than normal — it may be time to invest in a new vacuum cleaner. Luckily, Amazon has tons of discounts on a slew of vacuums, including corded, stick, upright, and robot devices from all our favorite brands like Roomba, Shark, and Lefant.

First thing's first: You're not going to want to overlook the Lefant Robot Vacuum that's a whopping 54 percent off. It effortlessly scoops up dirt, dust, and debris, and it can be controlled right from your smartphone.

The Best of Vacuums: Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base

You can say adieu to cleaning the house yourself after nabbing this Shark robot vacuum, since this device does all the work for you. The robot vacuum has incredible suction power and can tackle even the toughest messes, plus it automatically empties all the dirt into its base so you don't have to. It's been slashed by 46 percent, bringing the price down to just under $300 — which is a steal, considering it normally sells for over $500.

Amazon

Best Tech Deals

You'll find a sweeping selection of customer-loved brands in the electronics department, including Sony, Blink, and JBL, and you'll be able to stock up on everything from speakers and headphones to tablets and security cameras. One of the best deals we've found in the department is on the newest Echo Dot (just released this year!) that's been slashed to just $28. It's already earned thousands of five-star ratings, with one shopper noting that the "little device packs some punch."

The Best of Tech: Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Headphones are essential — whether you require a noise-canceling device while commuting or prefer to experience every single guitar strum in high definition — and these Bose headphones are certain to fit the bill. The wireless headphones sit comfortably on your head and are designed with two modes: quiet and aware. At 30 percent off, the headphones are on sale for just $230, and many shoppers call them "outstanding."

Amazon

Best Clothing and Fashion Deals

Now's the time to stock up on winter apparel as there are several months of freezing temperatures ahead. Head to the fashion department to find discounts on jeans, winter coats, cozy leggings, and socks from beloved brands like Levi's, Calvin Klein, and Adidas.

One thing you should definitely score is a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which are rarely on sale. These metal square sunglasses are sure to look good with any outfit, plus they're available in several colors. And if it's cozier accessories you're after, scoop up these $20 wool socks, this adorable beanie that's on sale for just $17, and these fuzzy slippers that are guaranteed to keep your toes warm as the temperature continues to drop.

The Best of Clothing and Fashion: Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

If you've been holding out on snapping up a winter coat for the season, you may as well jump on the bandwagon with the Amazon Coat that's certainly taken the fashion world by storm. Shop the coat in multiple colors and sizes while it includes an Amazon-exclusive coupon.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Head on over to the beauty department if you're in need of oral health essentials, makeup, and skincare products. Right now, you'll discover huge discounts on brands like Oral-B, Maybelline, Grande Cosmetics, and Revlon. If you're after hefty appliances, grab this Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $40, then look to this Conair Hair Dryer that has been slashed to a mere $17 — a fraction of the price of the coveted Dyson AirWrap.

The Best of Beauty: Revlon One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Hair Styler

Upgrade your hair styling techniques with the Revlon blow dryer and styler. You'll be able to style and dry your hair in just one step thanks to the unique round design that helps create soft curls and flips. It's picked up more than 1,700 five-star ratings from users who say they can "finally give shape" to their hair.

Amazon

Best Holiday Storage Deals

While it might not quite be time to take down the tree or remove all the decorations scattered around the house, you'll want to prep for when that time comes. To help, there are a fleet of discounted holiday storage bags that are specifically designed for the likes of artificial Christmas trees and ornaments, so you can rest easy knowing everything is safely tucked away. Look to the Zober Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag that's just $12, then grab a few of these large-capacity storage bags to fill with decorations, ornaments, and other holiday fare.

The Best of Holiday Storage: Zober 3-Pack Christmas Artificial Tree Storage Bag and Two Garland Bags

Tuck everything away and out of sight with this storage bundle that comes with one bag that's large enough to hold an artificial Christmas tree and two smaller sacks that can hold everything from wreaths to ornaments and decorations.

Amazon

Best Under $25 Deals

Those who aren't looking to spend a ton of money during this round of sales can still snap up items at a discount, and we've rounded up all the best deals under $25. You'll be able to find electronics, clothes, makeup, and even kitchen supplies for extremely affordable prices — and from brands you know and love like Elemis and Le Creuset. If you're not sure where to start, pick up a customer-approved Calvin Klein bra for just $16, a pair of JBL wireless headphones for $20, and a pack of Burt's Bees lip balm for $9 that are prepped to keep your skin nice and moisturized this winter.

The Best Under-$25 Deal: Fire TV Stick Lite

Any TV can be transformed into a smart TV — and you don't have to spend a lot of money to do so. Just grab the ever-popular Fire TV Stick Lite while it's just $20 (normally $30!) that automatically allows you to stream all your favorite shows and movies from any device.

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 Release), $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Okp K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $118.88 with coupon (orig. $419.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $40.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LG 50-Inch Class NANO75 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV, $396.99 (orig. $426.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeHAIR Hair Enhancing Serum, $54.75 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $39.97 (orig. $49.94); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! PurSteam Steam Mop, $69.97 (orig. $80.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.