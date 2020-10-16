Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Prime Day Ended Yesterday, but These Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer Sets Are Still Up to 50% Off

Droves of PEOPLE readers stocked up on face masks, hand sanitizer sets, and thermometers during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, and to our surprise, some of the best deals are still available.

There are tons of COVID essentials on sale for up to 50 percent off following the two-day shopping event. Some of the most popular Prime Day offers on disposable face masks, reusable face masks, hand sanitizer sprays and gels, and thermometers haven’t expired yet, including several exclusive offers just for Prime members. Markdowns start at just $6, and even non-members can score these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The retailer’s most-reviewed thermometer, which is also its best-selling overall, is just one of many extended offers. The now-$30 forehead infrared thermometer from iHealth has earned over 39,000 five-star ratings, making this deal even more compelling.

Prime subscribers can also get a 50-pack of Amazon’s best-selling disposable face masks for just under $12. There’s even a coupon featured in the listing that offers additional savings for a limited time. Shoppers can stock up on fun variations featuring tie-dye prints, Halloween patterns, and designs sized specially for kids, too.

There’s no word from Amazon on how much longer these offers will last, but we have a feeling it won’t be for long. Take advantage of these extending savings by shopping our curated list below, or check out the retailer’s newly launched early holiday deals, which include a few health and wellness promotions throughout.

Best Disposable Face Mask Deals:

Best Reusable Face Mask Deals:

Best Hand Sanitizer Deals:

Best Thermometer Deals:

More Post-Prime Day Sales: