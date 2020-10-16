Prime Day Ended Yesterday, but These Face Masks and Hand Sanitizer Sets Are Still Up to 50% Off
Amazon’s best-selling thermometer is also in stock and marked down
Droves of PEOPLE readers stocked up on face masks, hand sanitizer sets, and thermometers during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, and to our surprise, some of the best deals are still available.
There are tons of COVID essentials on sale for up to 50 percent off following the two-day shopping event. Some of the most popular Prime Day offers on disposable face masks, reusable face masks, hand sanitizer sprays and gels, and thermometers haven’t expired yet, including several exclusive offers just for Prime members. Markdowns start at just $6, and even non-members can score these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
The retailer’s most-reviewed thermometer, which is also its best-selling overall, is just one of many extended offers. The now-$30 forehead infrared thermometer from iHealth has earned over 39,000 five-star ratings, making this deal even more compelling.
Prime subscribers can also get a 50-pack of Amazon’s best-selling disposable face masks for just under $12. There’s even a coupon featured in the listing that offers additional savings for a limited time. Shoppers can stock up on fun variations featuring tie-dye prints, Halloween patterns, and designs sized specially for kids, too.
There’s no word from Amazon on how much longer these offers will last, but we have a feeling it won’t be for long. Take advantage of these extending savings by shopping our curated list below, or check out the retailer’s newly launched early holiday deals, which include a few health and wellness promotions throughout.
Best Disposable Face Mask Deals:
- Three Layer Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack, $11.89 with Prime (orig. $19.99)
- Jointown Face Mask 50-Pack, $11.50 (orig. $14.37)
- Hotodeal 50-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $12.34 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Vanecia Kids Disposable Six-Color Face Masks 30-Pack, $13.99 (orig. $15.99)
- WeCare Kids Individually Wrapped Disposable Kids Face Masks 50-Pack, $24.98 (orig. $29.98)
- Bingfone Disposable Five-Color Face Masks 50-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Tie-Dye Disposable Adult Face Masks 50-Pack, $13.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Halloween Print Disposable Adult Face Masks 50-Pack, $13.59 with Prime (orig. $17.99)
Best Reusable Face Mask Deals:
- Safe+Mate Case-Mate Washable Adult Face Mask, $5.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Safe+mate Case-Mate Washable Adult Face Mask Three-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Levi’s Reversible Bandana Print Face Mask Three-Pack, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask Three-Pack, $20.31 (orig. $24)
- Honyao Printed Three Layer Cotton Adjustable Face Masks Four-Pack, $16.99 with Prime (orig. $22.99)
- Cubcoats Dinosaur Printed Reversible Kids Face Mask Three-Pack, $24 (orig. $32.97)
- Cubcoats Unicorn Printed Reversible Kids Face Mask Three-Pack, $24 (orig. $32.97)
- Universal 4521 Reusable Cloth Face Mask Four-Pack, $15.96 (orig. $34.99)
Best Hand Sanitizer Deals:
- Suave Spray Hand Sanitizer Six-Pack, $20.94 with coupon (orig. $26.94)
- Everyone Unscented Hand Sanitizer Spray Four-Pack, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99)
- Bare Hands Aloe and Chamomile Hand Sanitizer Spray Three-Pack, $12.49 (orig. $13.99)
- Chemical Guys Hand Sanitizer Spray 16-Ounce, $12.62 (orig. $16.99)
- NxN Hand Sanitizer Scented Variety Four-Pack, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $33.99)
- Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer Four-Pack, $22.61 (orig. $39.96)
- Pipette Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer Gel Six-Pack, $9.80 with coupon (orig. $14)
- Moxe Unscented Hand Sanitizer Gel Four-Pack, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Crayola Gel Hand Sanitizer for Kids Eight-Pack, $20 with coupon (orig. $25)
Best Thermometer Deals:
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $29.99 (orig. $34.99)
- GoodBaby Touchless Forehead Infrared Thermometer, $22.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Femometer Medical Oral Thermometer, $6.79 with Prime (orig. $15.99)
- Huheta Infrared No-Contact Forehead Thermometer, $23.98 with Prime (orig. $29.98)
- Vibeey Digital Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer, 29.90 (orig. $49.99)