Adele Stayed Hydrated for 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden Thanks to This TikTok-Viral Water Bottle

When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Even Grammy winners like Adele need to stay hydrated! The "Easy on Me" singer was spotted filming with James Corden for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment. Usually blinded by the happy tears of laughter, this time though, we were instead blinded by the shiny rose quartz tumbler Adele was spotted carrying. Shutterstock / SplashNews.com It's a tumbler that's been rolling around (or should we say "Rolling in the Deep") on social media, and particularly on TikTok: the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. It's so popular that at the time of writing, tons of colors are currently sold out on the brand's website, and between the hashtags #stanley40ouncetumbler, #stanley40oztumbler, and #stanleyquenchertumbler, the insulated cups have received over 23 million views. Luckily, Amazon has Adele's exact tumbler available, as well as plenty of other colors and different sizes in stock. Keep scrolling to shop your way to cold drinks all summer long. Shop Stanley Tumblers Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Rose Quartz, $45; amazon.com Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Black, $45; amazon.com and stanley1913.com Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Eucalyptus, $45; amazon.com Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Flint, $45; amazon.com Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Cream, $59.91; amazon.com Jennifer Lopez Keeps Using This $13 Mug That Has a Special Tie to Her New Album — Here's Where to Buy It There's nothing worse than reaching for your cup to take a sip of a refreshing cold beverage and realizing it's now warm. This won't be a problem with the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler thanks to its double wall vacuum insulation. Drinks will stay cold for up to 11 hours, ice will last for two days, and hot drinks will stay warm for up to seven hours, according to the brand. And spills are about to be a thing of the past. The rotating lid comes with a straw for convenient sipping, but you can also turn it to reveal an opening for straight cup-to-mouth drinking. The lid is also entirely removable, which allows for the quick transfer and pouring of liquids. Other standout design features include the tumbler's narrow base that easily fits into a standard car cup holder and the ergonomic handle that makes it a comfortable carry. And after a long day of hydration, the Stanley Quencher can be placed into the dishwasher for a trouble-free clean. Amazon Buy It! Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Rose Quartz, $45; amazon.com As mentioned, Adele has the shiny rose cup, but there are plenty more hues to choose from, including silver, blue, and green. There are also different sizes available, including Adele's 40-ounce tumbler, 30-ounce, 20-ounce, and 14-ounce options. There aren't many reviews from Amazon shoppers just yet, but over at the brand's site, more than 3,000 shoppers have shared their praise. One reviewer said, "This cup has changed my life… I've lived basically my whole life dehydrated because I could never drink water unless it was extremely cold. Now, this cup comes with me everywhere I go." They added that water "stays ice cold" and "tastes great" in the "easy to clean" Stanley tumbler. An additional shopper said that investing in the tumbler has led them to ingest more water overall, which has had other noticeable benefits. "I waited through several immediate sell-outs to snag my quencher! When I did finally order one, I snagged two! Now, I'm never without it — at home or in the car, wherever I am, there it is," they wrote. "I've never drank as much water and my skin thanks me daily!" Here's your reminder to stay hydrated this summer. And what better way to do it than with a trendy, celebrity-used tumbler? Keep scrolling to shop more Stanley Quenchers now. Amazon Buy It! 