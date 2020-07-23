Shoppers Say This Breathable Face Covering with 1,400 Five-Star Reviews Is ‘Cool, Comfortable, and Convenient’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Scarf was a top choice before the coronavirus pandemic for dust and sun protection, but now its popularity has blown up even further since shoppers have discovered it makes a “cool, comfortable, and convenient” face mask. It’s shot up on several of Amazon’s best-sellers charts because of recent positive reviews.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The neck gaiter is made out of a stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric. It can be pulled down over your head and worn over your nose and mouth as a face covering, but it can also be worn as a headband, scrunchie, hat, and more. Customers say it’s so breathable that you can wear it without discomfort during workouts, a full work shift, or errands.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Scarf, $11.95–$12.95; amazon.com

“As a senior, these do give us the ability to breathe easily while outside walking or doing work or enjoying any outdoor activity,” one shopper wrote. “The bonus is the soft, luxurious fabric against your skin with no irritation. Works extremely well with glasses because [there is] no gap for air to escape up into [the] eyeglasses and cause them to fog. You also have room to add a small filter inside for added protection if you feel the need. Highly recommend.”

Many customers also note that the machine-washable Achiou neck gaiter is a great option if you tend to feel hot or claustrophobic while wearing a regular face mask.

The best part? It’s only $13, and it comes in multiple colors as well as camo designs. A few options are already backordered (but still available for purchase), so make sure to grab yours before they sell out.

Below, shop more breathable face coverings, from bamboo face masks to Athleta’s new exercise masks.