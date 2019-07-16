Yes, You Can Get a Chromebook Laptop for Under $200 This Prime Day — Today Only!

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means you only have a few hours left to score some amazing discounts on smart TVs, wireless headphones, and laptops and tablets. Over the past two days, we’ve seen insane markdowns on everything from Apple Macbooks to Microsoft Surface laptops, but one of the best deals we’ve found so far has to be on the Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible Laptop.

Not only can the 11-inch Chromebook fully rotate 360 degrees — meaning you can use it both as a normal laptop and a tablet — but it’s currently on sale for $100 off, thanks to Prime Day. Along with a 10-point multitouch screen and an Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core Processor, the convertible laptop comes equipped with 32 GB of storage.

It is also powered by Google’s Chrome OS operating system, with the most popular Google apps are already programed into it. And, not to mention, the super-lightweight laptop’s built-in virus protection updates itself automatically.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take it from real Amazon customers who have purchased and used the laptop for themselves. One shopper wrote, “I love this laptop. It is perfect for homework, personal things, watching Netflix, playing games, etc. The touch screen works great in all modes. I love using it in tablet mode.”

“This is the best purchase I have ever made,” said another. “I absolutely love it! I can download the apps both from Google and Android. It is fast and ultraportable. The picture is amazing when watching videos. Touch screen works great. It is also a very good reader. You can read eBooks in different formats if you download the right apps. It is much more than I expected for this kind of money. Now I don’t even touch my desktop, the other laptop, and tablets. I’ve never had a Chromebook before, and now I’m in love with it.”

In fact, the Acer Chromebook laptop is so beloved it has racked up more than 1,000 customer reviews and an impressive 4.1-star rating. But you’ll have to act fast if you want to score this laptop at such a good price — the deal is only good for 11 more hours, at time of writing.

