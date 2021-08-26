Parents Say Kids 'Love These Masks!' — and They're on Sale at Amazon for $8
Back to school season is here and if you're looking to stock up on face masks for kids, now's a great time to snag some on sale.
ABG Accessories face masks for kids, which are some of Amazon's best-selling masks overall, are discounted right now. While this Amazon deal lasts, parents can get three-packs for as little as $8. The reusable cloth masks have earned over 7,000 five-star ratings from parents who praise their fit and comfortable feel. Many reviewers shared feedback claiming these are the one style their child "never complains" about wearing.
Buy It! ABG Accessories Kids Face Mask Three-Pack, $7.35 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
The fabric masks come in cute and colorful patterns geared towards girls and an array of designs for boys (they are listed separately on Amazon). Both feature printed microfiber on the exterior, and a soft cotton jersey material on the interior, and the brand recommends hand washing them to maintain their size, shape, and vivid prints. These particular sets are sized for kids ages three to seven, and they come with stretchy ear loops that can extend and grow with them.
Since their debut in December 2020, they've received tons of positive reviews for their lightweight feel, softness, comfort level, and stretch. The girls' pack is currently Amazon's second best-selling face mask option overall while the boys' trio holds the fourth spot on the retailers charts. Given the 10,000 options available for kids, their best-selling status is pretty impressive.
Many parents expressed relief over finally finding a style that their kid will wear to school — without fuss or protest. "These are the only masks my five-year-old will wear," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "They are light, soft, and fit great. She wears them all day at school and never complains.
"My daughter loves these!" another reviewer chimed in. "They're super cute, and they fit beautifully. She doesn't complain a bit about them when she wears them. In fact, acts like they're not even on."
Buy It! ABG Accessories Kids Face Mask Three-Pack, $12.77; amazon.com
Their durability has also surprised parents. "I bought these for my five-year-old daughter. She's so happy she has cute masks that fit," another purchaser wrote. Even after nine months of use, she stood by her five-star review writing: "Every single one [is] still holding up just fine. Even after everyday school wear and numerous hand washing, and air drying!"
Whether your kiddo is heading back to school now or in the coming weeks, it's a great time to stock up. There's no word on how long these markdowns will last. And given the sold out status of some prints, others may also become backordered, so go ahead and grab some of these fun face masks while you can.
