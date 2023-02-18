The Exact LEGO Flowers Set That Made an Appearance on 'Abbott Elementary' Is on Sale Right Now

Everyone had their eyes on one thing during the Valentine's Day episode of Abbott Elementary, no, and it wasn't the Telfar bag Janine's love interest Maurice gave her. Plenty of people would love to be gifted a designer bag, but there's something about quirky, fun gifts that just makes the heart soar, especially one that lasts forever.

And if you're more like Janine (Gregory clearly had his co-worker in mind when shopping for his girlfriend's gift, and you can't tell us otherwise!) the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set is truly the perfect gift — and it's on sale at Amazon. A bouquet of real flowers can be pricey, and rarely make it through the week. A LEGO flower bouquet, though, will look great all year round, and it'll cost you $54 right now.

LEGO's first-ever artificial flower bouquet comes with 15 stems and a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, and grasses. With adjustable stem lengths and petals and leaves that can be positioned however you want, these LEGO flowers are completely customizable, allowing you to get creative while making a stunning and unique centerpiece.



The LEGO pieces are made from plant-based, sustainably sourced plastic, so you can display plant-looking decor that is made from actual plants.

The LEGO set has become incredibly popular and has even gone viral on TikTok, with the lego flowers hashtag having gained more than 297 million views, and counting. Shoppers have shown their love for the LEGO set as well, as it's racked up more than 11,000 perfect ratings at Amazon.

One five-star reviewer called them "perfect for home decorations," and many arts and crafts fans have shared how much fun the flowers are to put together. Other shoppers, who are pet owners, have said that this LEGO bouquet is a great choice to have on display compared to real plants. "My cat still tried to eat the flowers for a few minutes, but eventually realized that doing so was not going to work out," a reviewer wrote.

And a final shopper simply said, "My wife does not like live flowers because they are doomed to die. She loved this set because they will always be around and are pretty to look at."

So whether you're looking for a unique gift for someone special in your life (still rooting for Janine and Gregory to happen), or want a rewarding DIY project to get those creative juices flowing, be sure to grab the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set while it's still on sale.

