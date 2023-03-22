We Found the Floral Lunch Bag Barbara Uses in 'Abbott Elementary,' and It's Available at Amazon

Fans of Abbott Elementary know if Barbara Howard gives her seal of approval on something, we can trust it won't let us down.

During last week's episode titled "Festival," we were given yet another reason to want to be just like Mrs. Howard. Barbara, played by Emmy-winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, might have a no-nonsense attitude (countered by Janine's unflinching optimism), but seeing all of the teachers band together in hopes of ensuring their beloved school stays the way it is was equal parts heartwarming and hilarious. There was one standout during the scene in the teacher's lounge, and that was Barbara's floral lunch bag.

As she walked in and reminded her colleagues that "every day is a blessing" in true Barbara fashion before bringing the news that one of her former students was indeed campaigning to have Abbott turned into a charter school, she dropped her lunch bag on the table. At first glance, it looked like a purse thanks to its double handles and floral print. We did some digging and found the Lekesky Flower Lunch Bag on Amazon, and it's $25.

The lunch bag weighs less than a pound and has 11 liters of space, so you can fit up to two bottled drinks and two food containers, or 12 cans, inside. The top of the bag opens up with dual zippers and features pockets on the side and the front. Most importantly, the leakproof bag is insulated with eco-friendly aluminum, so it can keep food cold or warm for up to six hours. For those who like to pack up their food and drinks with ice packs, the lunch bag will stay cool for up to 12 hours.

Amazon

Buy It! Lekesky Flower Lunch Bag, $24.99; amazon.com

Although the bag comes in 12 colors and patterns, including black and white stripes and leopard print, we're definitely with Barbara on her pick that is adorned with pink roses. Amazon shoppers are also impressed with the insulated bag, as it's racked up more than 5,500 perfect ratings.



One reviewer shared that "a large variety of containers or items fit very easily" in the bag they called "very well insulated." They added, "It keeps your items cold for a good while… I carry it to work every day!" Another shopper said, "The space this thing has is mind-blowing," and added that it "keeps things cold and looks super cute." A final reviewer described the lunch tote as "perfect" and said, "[it's] exactly what I wanted; very well made, and very stylish!"

It's only a matter of time before more fans of the show are stocking up on the Lekesky Flower Lunch Bag. Add one to your cart now to channel your inner Barbara.

Amazon

Buy It! Lekesky Flower Lunch Bag, $24.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.